As he stood before his audience of new mission presidents and their wives, Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said he was reminded of his own first days as a mission president 43 years ago.

“I remember clearly what Barbara and I were feeling as we were preparing for our mission,” he said. “It was a curious mix of excitement, humility, joy, and apprehension—with a little fear thrown in for good measure.”

Knowing that many gathered for the 2017 New Mission Presidents Seminar likely felt similar emotions, he reminded them of President Thomas S. Monson’s promise: “Whom the Lord calls, the Lord qualifies.”

The worth of every soul

In his examination of missionary leadership, Elder Ballard said those who accomplish the most in life are those with a clear vision, goals to keep them focused on their vision, and specific plans for how to achieve them.

“Missionary leadership begins with understanding the eternal worth of souls,” he said. “Missionaries who truly understand the worth of their own souls will work hard. And they will learn the principles of becoming a successful missionary and gospel teacher through their study and application of principles taught in Preach My Gospel.”

Missionaries who understand the worth of every soul, he added, will seek every opportunity to share the restored gospel of Christ with everyone they meet.

