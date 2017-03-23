Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

There’s a great old Disney movie, just half an hour long, that my kids watched over and over, growing up. Maybe you did, too. It’s called Donald Duck in Mathmagic Land, and it’s a great way to get kids excited about math.

But it’s also a great way to help them see the hand of God all around us. This movie points out just a few examples of God’s brilliant handiwork and perfect geometry in nature— including the Golden Ratio we see in everything from sea shells to pine cones, and used by artists, architects, mechanics, and inventors the world over.

Music also follows mathematic form, as do spirals, stars, even games and sports. God’s infinite wisdom penetrates every discipline, and even the orbits of the planets in our solar system. (Check out the amazing pattern of Earth and Venus dancing around the sun here.) It’s hard not to watch this comical little movie and still not come away in awe.

But lately I’ve been impressed with how much more there is in our world, to testify not only of God’s incredible creative ability, but of his love. There are details in the smallest flower, the deepest ocean, the most fragile brain, that most of us never glimpse. But some do, and are amazed. God has hidden little gems all over, with seemingly no purpose except to delight us.

Knowing us as he does, our Creator added completely unnecessary extras, eagerly anticipating our reactions as we stumble across breathtaking underwater vistas, icy wonderlands, spectacularly marked animals, caves filled with glittering surprises. Even today scientists are discovering new creatures, new stars, new plants that God arranged ages ago.

Last year four new elements were added to the periodic table. Just recently discoveries have included everything from a new microbe to new planets. And only two months ago scientists discovered a new human organ!

My husband loves to photograph plants and flowers, zooming in on the stigma in the center, until that itself looks like another entire flower, often more showy than the one we brush by and take for granted. I picture the Savior filling fields and meadows with amazing creations of all colors, majestic trees, pollinating insects, untold species of birds and other animals, all to beautify the world for us.

But I also see evidence of God in music. What else stirs our soul like a beautiful piece of music? No other creature creates the intricate, ethereal passages that God inspires man to create. And we can hear God’s touch on every note.

I see his fingerprint on the faces of children, the faith in their eyes and the innocence in their trusting smiles. Every baby seems to glow from within, as if carrying stardust from a faraway, wonderful place.

And I see humor as a gift from God. He knew life would be tough, and he gave us humor to help us survive it. Again, animals do not entertain each other or make one another laugh. But we do, and we are drawn to its healing power even if we don’t realize it.

Storytelling is another evidence of God. From the very beginning, mankind has thrived on stories. The minute you say, “Once upon a time,” you have everyone’s attention, from small children to adults. If you say, “Guess what just happened?” people will stop in their tracks and listen. We all crave stories. In fact, I’d like to add a few extra levels to Maslow’s Heirarchy of Needs, and storytelling would be one of them. It’s how we best learn, and the method Jesus used when he taught.

God’s fingerprint is everywhere we look, but especially when we look closely. When we notice the intricate sheen on the throat of a hummingbird, the rainbows that dance around a waterfall, the amazing survival abilities of dozens of species, the very sky that repaints itself every single day, we simply cannot deny that someone great and powerful loves us very much.

And all of it is free. I can just picture our Heavenly parents and Jesus, smiling when we appreciate what they have given us. Maybe it’s a bit like the way we feel when we see the joy on the faces of our children as we give them something we know they’ll love, and simply say, “Here. This is for you.”

Hilton’s new LDS novel, Golden, is available in paperback and on Kindle. All her books and YouTubeMom videos can be found on her website. She currently serves as a Relief Society President.