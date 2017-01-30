Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Latter-day Saint priesthood holders should take advantage of opportunities to use the priesthood in giving blessings and performing other ordinances. But if you don’t do them regularly, you may be unsure of how to do them properly. Where do you go to find instructions on how to administer to the sick, give a father’s blessing, consecrate oil, or dedicate a grave?

Here are three quick online references on how to give blessings and perform ordinances:

“Priesthood Ordinances and Blessings,” chapter 20 in the Church’s Handbook 2.

“Priesthood Ordinances and Blessings” section in the Family Guidebook.

Performing Priesthood Ordinances,” chapter 5 in the manual Duties and Blessings of the Priesthood, Part B.

If you want a printed quick-reference to have at home, buy a copy of the Family Guidebook for just a dollar or download a free PDF.

