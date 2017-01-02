Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

I have fond memories of my Mother’s chicken soup with rich egg noodles simmering on the stovetop.

This was a regular dish, something she made with a leftover turkey or chicken. She would boil the carcass to get the last of the meat and extract the broth. She would add veggies and then slip the noodles into the simmering broth. The flour clinging to the noodles would thicken the broth into a soup.

You’ll find this comfort food easy to prepare. Mix the easy egg noodle dough, roll the dough out and slice it into noodles with a sharp knife. After they’ve dried a bit, drop the noodles in the simmering soup.

You don’t have to use leftover chicken. This recipe can be made with boneless turkey or chicken meat.

Chicken Soup Recipe

Ingredients

1 broiler chicken or large fryer

6 cups water

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed sage

1/2 teaspoons thyme

1 bay leaves

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup celery, sliced

1 1/2 cups carrot slices (optional)

3/4 cup rice, 2 cups chunked potatoes, or noodles

1/3 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 1/2 cups frozen peas (optional)

Directions

Rinse and drain the chicken. Place the chicken in a large pan, add water and salt, spices and herbs and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer. After 20 minutes, add the onion, celery, and optional carrots. Add potato chunks or rice if desired and if you are not using noodles. (Do not add noodles yet.) Continue simmering for another 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. When the chicken is tender, turn the heat off.

2. Remove the chicken to a large platter or bowl, remove the skin and discard, and let the chicken cool enough that you can debone the meat—about fifteen minutes. Remove the meat from the bones and cut into chunks.

3. Skim the fat from the chicken broth and vegetables and discard.

4. Place flour into a small bowl or large cup. Remove about one cup of broth from the pan. Add a little broth to the flour, stir the flour to moisten, and then add more broth a little at a time until the entire cup of broth is added, stirring after each addition to remove lumps. Slowly stir the flour mixture into the broth. Add the chicken chunks. Add the two cups milk. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the soup has thickened. If you are adding homemade noodles, flour from the noodles will further thicken the soup.

5. Add the noodles if you are using noodles. Add the peas if desired. Continue cooking until tender. Serve hot.

This recipe can also be made in a crock pot or slow cooker. For a low-fat version, use chicken breast meat.

Easy Homemade Egg Noodles Recipe

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/3 cup water

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix the flour and salt together.

2. In a small bowl or large cup, whisk the eggs, oil, and water together. Form a depression in the flour mixture and add the egg mixture. Mix well.

3. Turn the dough out onto a floured countertop. Knead for eight to ten minutes or until the dough is smooth and elastic.

4. Divide the dough in half with a sharp knife. With a rolling pin, roll each dough piece until it is 1/16 to 1/8-inch thick. Cover the dough with a cloth and let rest for 20 minutes to relax the gluten.

5. Using a sharp knife, slice the dough on the counter into strips 3/8-inches wide. Drop the noodles one at time into the simmering soup. Cook until tender.

Baker’s Note: Start these noodles about 30 minutes before you would like to add them to your soup.

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho and the author of How to Bake: The Art and Science of Baking available as an E-book or as a Kindle book on Amazon.

Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.