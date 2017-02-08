Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

When our kids were young, Merri Ann would make fritters often. The kids loved them. Back then, we drizzled them in maple syrup. Now, it’s apricot or buttermilk or butter rum syrup. (Now, we have over 30 different kinds of syrup to work with.)

We’ve been making pumpkin fritters for a long time. They are wonderful for supper on a chilly fall evening served alongside a soup or a salad. We serve them hot, drizzled with maple. The corn in these fritters complements the pumpkin well.

At some point, we developed a fritter recipe using apples instead of pumpkin. Then we omitted the pumpkin and made corn fritters. All three are very good.

Pumpkin Fritter Recipe

You deep fry these pumpkin fritters just as you would French fries. The fritter batter mixes together quickly so this is a quick dish to put together for those evenings when you just don’t have a lot of time. It’s also very economical.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

3 cups grated, raw pumpkin

1 cup frozen or drained canned corn kernels

Directions

Mix the flour, salt, baking powder, and nutmeg together in a large bowl. Add the milk and eggs and stir until mixed. Add the pumpkin and corn kernels.

In a deep fryer or heavy pan, heat enough vegetable oil for deep frying. The oil should be very hot, 375 degrees.

Drop three or four large spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Let them cook for three or four minutes, turning once, or until they just start to brown. Remove them to dry on paper towels. Serve immediately drizzled with maple syrup.

Easy Corn Fritters

We’ve made corn fritters for years. Using tempura batter makes them very quick and easy. We like them with the diced green chilies but you can leave them out. Try serving them with a syrup or a flavored honey.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of tempura batter mix

3/4 cup cold water

1 can corn, well drained

2 tablespoons diced chilies, well drained (optional)

Mix the tempura mix, water, drained corn, and optional chilies together in a large bowl.

In a deep fryer or heavy pan, heat enough oil for deep frying. The oil should be hot, 365 degrees.

Drop three or four large spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Let them cook for three or four minutes, turning once, or until they just start to brown. Remove them to dry on paper towels. Serve immediately drizzled with syrup or honey.

Apple Fritter Recipe

Again, you deep fry these fritters just as you would French fries. The fritter batter mixes together quickly so this is a quick dish to put together for those evenings when you just don’t have a lot of time. It’s also very economical.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sugar

3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 cup milk

1 large egg

4 cups grated apples with skin

Directions

Mix the flour, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon together in a large bowl. Add the milk and eggs and stir until mixed. Add the grated apples.

In a deep fryer or heavy pan, heat enough vegetable oil for deep frying. The oil should be very hot, 375 degrees.

Drop three or four large spoonfuls of batter into the hot oil. Let them cook for three or four minutes, turning once, or until they just start to brown. Remove them to dry on paper towels. Serve immediately drizzled with maple syrup.

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho and the author of “How to Bake: The Art and Science of Baking” available as an E-book or as a Kindle book on Amazon. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.