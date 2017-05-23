How Your Body Talks When it is Stricken with Alzheimer’s

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

At the age of 80, he felt as though he was forgetting things. Over the course of the next five years, his driving became more erratic. He could not remember the directions to places he had driven to numerous times before. He was a sealer in the temple. He fulfilled that responsibility faithfully for many years, until about four years ago, when he was able–just barely–to conduct a marriage for his granddaughter. But then three months later he was completely unable to do the same for another granddaughter.

He had been a tremendously successful and brilliant internist and gastroenterologist. Now he does not remember the name of his oldest son, calling him “a friend, a very good friend.” Most of the time he is nonverbal, but he always remembers to say, “watch your head,” when the wheelchair passes under an awning. He is unable to draw a clock. Yet recently a friend spoke to him in French, and he responded in sentences, much more clearly than he speaks English. Most of the time, he sits in his chair and watches television. He is unable to figure out how to turn it on, so someone must do it for him.

This man is my father, now nearly 91 years old, who is stricken with Alzheimer’s.

I wish I had known before what I know now. I would have been able to help him, and likely delay or prevent the onset of this puzzling, troubling condition.

Why do some people fail in mind or body, and others do not? Can deterioration be stopped, or slowed down?

This article will focus on the mind, and what can be done to support it.

Some Symptoms To Observe and Evaluate

You know your (or a loved one’s) mind is changing when any of these things are happening:

memory fades

concentration, planning and problem solving becomes more difficult

difficulty finishing tasks

visual and/or spatial difficulties—losing things

language retrieval problems

poor judgment in decisions

mood or personality changes.

What is happening in the brain to permit this degeneration to take place? It seems to be happening more frequently in today’s population, although one possibility could be because so many are living longer.

Triggers and Genetic Susceptibilities

There are genetic susceptibilities that increase the likelihood that this may take place, or make it start earlier in life. There are also triggers or causes that initiate the process. These causes include:

Toxins

Trauma—to the head

Infections

Molds

Nutrient deficiency

Metabolic disorders

Oxygen deprivation

What We Know About How Alzheimer’s Occurs

The first step in the brain cell breakdown in Alzheimer’s is inflammation and its accompanying free radical oxidation. Excess free radicals interfere with mitochondrial functioning, so ATP (or energy) production diminishes. Without adequate energy, brain and nerve cells die. The brain responds with the formation of abnormal proteins. These proteins are not the cause of brain failure, but merely a protective mechanism.

Treatment depends on the identified causes or triggers. In fact, many causes can be identified and treated, and the correct diagnosis is not Alzheimer’s at all.

All treatment starts with being basically healthy. Nutrient repletion requires eating “real food” and taking targeted supplements—a potent multivitamin, fish oils and vitamin D.

B vitamins and fish oils are the most critical elements to support brain and nerve health. Don’t forget about water, as dehydration affects the brain, also. Avoid nicotine and caffeine, both of which decrease blood flow to the brain. MSG needs to be avoided, as glutamate is a neurotoxin. So is aspartic acid and wood alcohol from aspartame. This means there is a high mental cost of drinking diet soda. Those who choose to do so are literally poisoning the brain.

Recognizing that free radical oxidation is at the core of the brain degeneration process, the anti-oxidant vitamins C, E, D, and carotene may prove helpful. Fish oil, especially DHA, has many anti-inflammatory properties. Intravenous glutathione or curcumen have proven most effective.

One of the most fascinating treatments for Alzheimer’s is coconut oil, which becomes medium chain triglycerides, MCT. MCT serves as an energy source for the brain that is better than glucose as an energy source. Phosphatidyl-choline and -serine also build the brain, either by taking high doses orally or intravenously.

Genetic Propensity

The major common genetic disorder that affects the brain is the genetic snip MTHFR. This affects the body’s ability to activate or methylate vitamins B6, B12 or folate. Methylated or activated vitamins treat the MTHFR issue, while other methyl donors also help.

If present, the major metabolic abnormality that is critical to correct is control of blood sugar. High levels are highly inflammatory, as are high levels of insulin, which functions to bring the blood glucose levels down.

Since statins reduce ATP production, they should never be started or continued as the brain declines. Aricept does not impart any long-term benefit, so consideration should be given to discontinuing it.

Other Causes

There are many potential infections that affect the brain. If appropriate, anti-virals, anti-parasitics, anti-fungal, or antibiotics may be appropriate. Molds may be internal and respond to anti-fungals, or could be airborne and causing a sensitivity reaction.

Lifestyle treatments for brain health should also be instituted–adequate sleep, at least 8 hours per night; exercise, both physical to improve blood supply and mental games; relaxation techniques may be needed to reduce stress. This may include yoga, meditation, music, walking and energy medicine (like acupuncture, Jin Shin Jyutsu, craniosacral).

As you can see, the “diagnosis” of Alzheimer’s may not be Alzheimer’s at all—all other possibilities need to be considered and treated.

And we haven’t even talked about the impact of mercury or aluminum on the brain. Or the relationship between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. Or sleep apnea. Or hormones. Or …

All of those will have to come later. I’m on my way to see Dad.

Dr. Gardner, board certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and a Certified Nutrition Specialist, works out of his Riverton office, Keys to Healing Medical Center. He can be reached at (801) 302-5397 for appointments.