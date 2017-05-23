Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
At the age of 80, he felt as though he was forgetting things. Over the course of the next five years, his driving became more erratic. He could not remember the directions to places he had driven to numerous times before. He was a sealer in the temple. He fulfilled that responsibility faithfully for many years, until about four years ago, when he was able–just barely–to conduct a marriage for his granddaughter. But then three months later he was completely unable to do the same for another granddaughter.
He had been a tremendously successful and brilliant internist and gastroenterologist. Now he does not remember the name of his oldest son, calling him “a friend, a very good friend.” Most of the time he is nonverbal, but he always remembers to say, “watch your head,” when the wheelchair passes under an awning. He is unable to draw a clock. Yet recently a friend spoke to him in French, and he responded in sentences, much more clearly than he speaks English. Most of the time, he sits in his chair and watches television. He is unable to figure out how to turn it on, so someone must do it for him.
This man is my father, now nearly 91 years old, who is stricken with Alzheimer’s.
I wish I had known before what I know now. I would have been able to help him, and likely delay or prevent the onset of this puzzling, troubling condition.
Why do some people fail in mind or body, and others do not? Can deterioration be stopped, or slowed down?
This article will focus on the mind, and what can be done to support it.
Some Symptoms To Observe and Evaluate
You know your (or a loved one’s) mind is changing when any of these things are happening:
- memory fades
- concentration, planning and problem solving becomes more difficult
- difficulty finishing tasks
- visual and/or spatial difficulties—losing things
- language retrieval problems
- poor judgment in decisions
- mood or personality changes.
What is happening in the brain to permit this degeneration to take place? It seems to be happening more frequently in today’s population, although one possibility could be because so many are living longer.
Triggers and Genetic Susceptibilities
There are genetic susceptibilities that increase the likelihood that this may take place, or make it start earlier in life. There are also triggers or causes that initiate the process. These causes include:
- Toxins
- Trauma—to the head
- Infections
- Molds
- Nutrient deficiency
- Metabolic disorders
- Oxygen deprivation
What We Know About How Alzheimer’s Occurs
The first step in the brain cell breakdown in Alzheimer’s is inflammation and its accompanying free radical oxidation. Excess free radicals interfere with mitochondrial functioning, so ATP (or energy) production diminishes. Without adequate energy, brain and nerve cells die. The brain responds with the formation of abnormal proteins. These proteins are not the cause of brain failure, but merely a protective mechanism.
Treatment depends on the identified causes or triggers. In fact, many causes can be identified and treated, and the correct diagnosis is not Alzheimer’s at all.
All treatment starts with being basically healthy. Nutrient repletion requires eating “real food” and taking targeted supplements—a potent multivitamin, fish oils and vitamin D.
B vitamins and fish oils are the most critical elements to support brain and nerve health. Don’t forget about water, as dehydration affects the brain, also. Avoid nicotine and caffeine, both of which decrease blood flow to the brain. MSG needs to be avoided, as glutamate is a neurotoxin. So is aspartic acid and wood alcohol from aspartame. This means there is a high mental cost of drinking diet soda. Those who choose to do so are literally poisoning the brain.
Recognizing that free radical oxidation is at the core of the brain degeneration process, the anti-oxidant vitamins C, E, D, and carotene may prove helpful. Fish oil, especially DHA, has many anti-inflammatory properties. Intravenous glutathione or curcumen have proven most effective.
One of the most fascinating treatments for Alzheimer’s is coconut oil, which becomes medium chain triglycerides, MCT. MCT serves as an energy source for the brain that is better than glucose as an energy source. Phosphatidyl-choline and -serine also build the brain, either by taking high doses orally or intravenously.
Genetic Propensity
The major common genetic disorder that affects the brain is the genetic snip MTHFR. This affects the body’s ability to activate or methylate vitamins B6, B12 or folate. Methylated or activated vitamins treat the MTHFR issue, while other methyl donors also help.
If present, the major metabolic abnormality that is critical to correct is control of blood sugar. High levels are highly inflammatory, as are high levels of insulin, which functions to bring the blood glucose levels down.
Since statins reduce ATP production, they should never be started or continued as the brain declines. Aricept does not impart any long-term benefit, so consideration should be given to discontinuing it.
Other Causes
There are many potential infections that affect the brain. If appropriate, anti-virals, anti-parasitics, anti-fungal, or antibiotics may be appropriate. Molds may be internal and respond to anti-fungals, or could be airborne and causing a sensitivity reaction.
Lifestyle treatments for brain health should also be instituted–adequate sleep, at least 8 hours per night; exercise, both physical to improve blood supply and mental games; relaxation techniques may be needed to reduce stress. This may include yoga, meditation, music, walking and energy medicine (like acupuncture, Jin Shin Jyutsu, craniosacral).
As you can see, the “diagnosis” of Alzheimer’s may not be Alzheimer’s at all—all other possibilities need to be considered and treated.
And we haven’t even talked about the impact of mercury or aluminum on the brain. Or the relationship between the gastrointestinal tract and the brain. Or sleep apnea. Or hormones. Or …
All of those will have to come later. I’m on my way to see Dad.
Dr. Gardner, board certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and a Certified Nutrition Specialist, works out of his Riverton office, Keys to Healing Medical Center. He can be reached at (801) 302-5397 for appointments.
Ron BarnesMay 23, 2017
Last year my wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 61. Signs were first noted some 3 years before but not recognized as such. It's not too bad yet but I know what the future holds. Thank you for this information. I hope it helps
Lauree Olsen, ChaplainMay 23, 2017
Years ago, as a Hospice Chaplain, I had an Alzheimer's patient who told his once familiar son, "I don't know who you are, but I know I like you." Right up to his last week of his life, He responded to singing hymns with me. On my last visit, when he was tired and confined to his bed, when I came in and began to sing "Love At Home", he sat up and held my hands and tried to sing the chorus with me. There are giants trapped in those broken minds, and all will be made well thru the Savior's atonement.