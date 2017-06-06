Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Depression is a medical condition, a symptom that tells us that our brain needs some help. Yet all too often, we feel a sense of shame when we get depressed.

We–or others–may tend to associate “dis – eases” of the brain, such as depression, with poor self-discipline, or bad parenting, too much self-judgment, failure to look on the bright side of things or other factors.

Folks who are submerged in depression do not need to hear “you just need to try harder.” They are trying desperately to stay afloat. A change of attitude, the admonition to be more grateful for our blessings, or just being told to suck it up and get a grip are not going to help or make people instantly recover. We need to be more kind to ourselves, and to each other.

Interestingly, we don’t tend to give the same kind of advice to folks who are struggling with dis – eases related to poor diet, such as cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus type II. These diet-related illnesses do not carry the same emotional stigma and labeling that depression, or anxiety, or ADHD do.

It’s as if it’s okay to have any organ break down except the brain. The brain is expected to be perfect all the time. An exception is Parkinson’s disease, which we see as a medical condition without the emotional label (even though the dopamine deficiency causing it is in the brain).

Cause of Depression

What causes depression? Although we don’t yet fully understand the mechanism, it primarily appears to be related to serotonin or dopamine deficiency, or an imbalance between the two neurotransmitters. These neurotransmitters communicate from one nerve cell to another so communication takes place in the brain. But we have identified some of the triggers or causes that make depression worse, so if you struggle with depression, you may want to explore to see if these things are affecting your condition.

Triggers can include:

low thyroid

adrenal fatigue (dysfunction)–usually stress related

toxic metals: mercury aluminum lead

smoking, which affects our body in the following ways: depresses vitamin C reduces blood supply to brain increases cortisol which: down regulates serotonin receptors reduces tryptophan to brain which reduces melatonin and serotonin production

alcohol

caffeine—reduces blood supply to brain

nutrient deficiencies—especially B vitamins and omega-3 oils

food allergies/sensitivities

solvents, pesticides, herbicides

genetic MTHFR dysfunction

unrealistic expectations (burnout)

Treatment

If you are caught in the downward spiral of depression, it can seem nearly impossible to climb out. If you know you are susceptible, it’s wise to explore some of these options before depression hits. Identification is the first step, and your care provider can help in assessing your symptoms. But there are a number of things you can do to help yourself begin to see a light at the end of a dark tunnel.

How do you treat depression? Part of the answer depends on what you can, with your physician, identify as causes. However, here are some general guidelines that help most people with depression. As a rule, these options help all of us be healthier, whether we wrestle with depression or not:

Exercise:

Increases blood supply to brain

Releases endorphins that elevate mood

Diet:

Eat real food

Avoid processed food; including aspartame (which is a neurotoxin) and sugar. This means dumping the diet soda!

Supplement with:

*Potent multivitamins (Strong B vitamins or add a B-complex)

*Fish oils

*Vitamins D and C

*Reactive oxygen species (ROS), or redox signaling molecules, have also helped some people with depression. They help in the signaling processes throughout the body. Supplement with precursors of serotonin and dopamine in balance. For this, you would be well advised to use your care provider’s assistance. Stress reduction

Counseling

Focus on gratitude, including writing down 10 or 20 things you are grateful for each day; keeping a gratitude journal can be helpful in many ways

Pet: sometimes a sensitive little dog or cat or other animal can help

Humor

Self-talk

Yoga

Jin Shin Jyutsu or acupuncture

Breathing techniques

Treat other causes that were identified in your initial work-up, such as:

Desensitize or avoid foods to which you are sensitive

Detoxification DMSA for toxic metals Sauna Water for good hydration–a LOT of water Have regular bowel movements

Supplement with methylated/activated B6, B12, folate if MTHFR positive; also consider other methyl donors

Consider additional supplements: Ginkgo biloba, which

increases blood to brain

increases serotonin binding

functions as an anti-oxidant Phospholipids, phosphatidylcholine



Treating depression can be a fairly depressing experience! (especially if you are trying to self medicate). It is like trying to steer a car, while looking only in the rear view mirror. But there should be no shame in recognizing that you need someone who has a view of the whole road to help you navigate this puzzling health condition. Being human makes us vulnerable to outside influences, and depression can both increase our vulnerability and make it more difficult to get help.

Depression is a medical condition that responds to the same principles we use to treat any other organ of the body–get rid of the things causing the symptoms and support your body with nutrients specific for the brain, to get the cells to function properly.

Know that you are valuable, just because you are YOU, and you have many bright days that await you ahead. Depression is a symptom that your body uses to talk to you and help you know how to get better.

Men, women, young people, and children are that they might have joy!

Dr. Gardner, board certified in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine and a Certified Nutrition Specialist, works out of his Riverton office, Keys to Healing Medical Center. He can be reached at (801) 302-5397 for appointments.