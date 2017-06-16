Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image via Politico.

A Mormon and Arizona senator, Jeff Flake, was dubbed “one of the many heroes to emerge” by The Week after the shooting during a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, D.C.

Distraught over the outcome of the presidential election, a gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, opened fire on members of the GOP congressional baseball team, leaving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in critical condition and injuring four others. After exchanging fire with members of Capitol Police security detail, Hodgkinson was wounded and later died.

Sen. Flake was at-bat when the shooting began. “All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. Everybody thought, that sounds like a gun. The gunman was over by the third-base dugout with a view of the field. A couple more shots and we knew what it was,” Flake told CNN. “I remember seeing some gravel, shots coming near us. We climbed into the dugout and tried to get our own people engaged, some people were calling 911.” Flake could tell the gunman had “a rifle of some sort . . . [and] a lot of ammo,” according to the Associated Press.

To read the full article on LDS Living, click here.