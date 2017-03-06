If You Love Banana Bread, This is For YOU!

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Make Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread Sandwiches.

Yes, that’s cinnamon chip banana bread at the top. And that’s Cherry Bubblegum Jelly. We sell that too.

I love banana bread; always have. But some banana bread is better than others. Today we’ll give you some tips for better banana bread and then share some recipes and ideas.

Use super ripe bananas. They should be dark and squishy. They’ll have much more sweetness and flavor. If you’re buying bananas for banana bread, ask the produce manager if they have some overripe bananas in the back. They’ll probably give them to you for half price.

Don’t throw out your super ripe bananas. Peel them, put them in a zipper lock bag, and freeze them.

Add some banana flavor. We spent a week perfecting banana muffins. No matter how ripe the bananas, the muffins were always better with banana flavor.

Add some cinnamon chips. They make a world of difference, a burst of sweet cinnamon in every bite.

Refrigerate your banana bread overnight before serving. Both the flavor and the texture will improve overnight.

Get stuff half price! Check out our Weekly Specials! You’ll find banana bread mixes, banana flavor, and cinnamon chips. (Prices on these items are good through 3/14/17.)

Make Chunky Monkey Cupcakes.

A really nice lady from church was in buying goodies. When she left the store, I handed her a Chunky Monkey Cupcake. In about twenty minutes she was back.

“I want everything I need to make those cupcakes.”

They’re banana cupcakes with mini chocolate chips and pecan pieces. They have a banana cream filling with banana frosting.

See how to make Chunky Monkey Cupcakes.

Also see our Chunky Monkey Pancake Mixes.

Make Banana Bread French Toast.

This is super scrumptious, perfect for a special breakfast. Consider a buttermilk syrup, either caramel, banana, or coconut.

Get these syrups for half price. Good through 3/14/17.

See how to make Banana Bread French toast.

About our Weekly Specials!

You’ll always find deals up to 50% off and sometimes more. You’ll find new specials every Wednesday. Most specials end each Tuesday at midnight. Check out this week’s specials.

The Prepared Pantry Banana Bread Recipe

We took a great banana bread recipe and made it better two ways: with cinnamon chips and banana flavor.

Ripe bananas, those that are so splotchy-dark that you don’t want to eat them, are much more flavorful. But no matter how dark they are, it seems that banana bread and muffins can always use more flavor. Enter banana flavor. Use banana flavor instead of vanilla. It makes a real difference.

This recipe makes two loaves.

Cinnamon chips add a burst of flavor to quick breads and muffins.

Try our banana flavor!

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups very ripe bananas (about five bananas)

1 teaspoon banana flavor

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup cinnamon chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9 x 5-inch baking pans or line with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

In a large bowl, cream together the eggs and sugar. Stir in mashed bananas, vanilla, vegetable oil, and cinnamon.

Stir in the flour mixture, a third at a time, until just combined. Gently fold in the cinnamon chips.

Divide batter into the two prepared pans. Bake for about 1 hour or until a skewer inserted in the center of the loaves comes out clean.

Cool the bread for about ten minutes and then gently remove the bread from the pans. Let it cool completely on wire racks. Place the bread in plastic bags and chill the bread in the refrigerator.

Have fun with your banana baking creations!

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho and the author of “How to Bake: The Art and Science of Baking” available as an E-book or as a Kindle book on Amazon. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.