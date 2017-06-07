Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

As our youth are learning to drive, it’s important that they don’t take the incessant, buzzing distractions of the world behind the wheel with them. Distracted driving is dangerous for everyone. Here are five myths worth reviewing and debunking with your youth (whether in mutual or family home evening or anywhere else) and a video to show.

The adults could probably use these helpful reminders as well.



The National Safety Council debunks five common myths about distracted driving. Check these out and see if what you believe about distracted driving is true.

Myth 1: Drivers can multitask.

The Truth: The human brain cannot do two things at the same time—like watch TV and hold a phone conversation. The same is true when driving and talking on your phone. The brain switches between the two tasks, which slows reaction time.

Myth 2: Talking to someone on a cell phone is no different than talking to a passenger.

The Truth: Adult passengers warn the driver of traffic problems. People on the other end of phones can’t see what’s going on!

Myth 3: Speaking hands-free is safe to do while driving.

The Truth: Drivers talking on cell phones can miss seeing up to 50 percent of their driving environments, including pedestrians and red lights.

Myth 4: I only use my phone at stop lights, so it’s OK.

The Truth: Even at stop lights, it is important to remain an attentive driver. For example, a recent AAA study shows that people are distracted up to 27 seconds after they finish sending a voice text.

Myth 5: Voice-to-text is safe to do while driving.

The Truth: It is very distracting to use voice-to-text technology. You’re not only mentally distracted, but you’re visually distracted due to the common autocorrect errors.