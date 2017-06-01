Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following comes from the Sutherland Institute. It was originally published by Utah Policy and was written by Christine Cooke.

The world – and Utah – isn’t the same as it once was. Education shouldn’t be, either.

Over the last 10 years, our society has acquired a taste for customizing everything, as well as the innovations to do so. There is also a growing discomfort with our education system: a stagnant, highly regulated, one-size-fits-all, grade-by-age system that misses the mark for too many students and needlessly frustrates teachers out of the profession, creating teacher shortages.

Keep in mind that the critiques of education listed above have happened while federal education spending has increased nearly fivefold over the past 30 years, and while almost half the entire Utah state budget is spent on education. The issue is more than money, so any proposed solution focused solely on money is no solution at all.

Are we willing yet to consider that the problems in education may stem from our philosophy and approach to it? While some heroic and innovative leaders are working miracles to overcome the problems caused by our approach to public education, the system needs improvement. But improving education requires a willingness to ask some tough question about our beliefs and to change our thinking. We will have to believe that each student deserves as many options as necessary to meet their needs, that education is about the student and not the system, and that there are good reasons to support education choice.

Students deserve as many education options as necessary to meet their unique learning needs.

First, we must believe that students deserve as many education options as necessary to meet their unique learning needs. Education choice is a philosophy in line with this belief. It seeks to offer students learning options and frees them to pursue their own educational success. It includes traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, flex education spending programs for families, homeschooling – all of them have their place in a system designed to serve the needs of children, rather than requiring children to serve the needs (such as administrative ease) of the system. Intuitively we understand that kids are unique and that they will need different things in order to succeed. It is problematic when we seek to limit options for children for reasons of political gain or an ideological commitment to our preferred flavor of schooling. Let’s give parents and students the opportunity to make their own choices. By practical necessity, nature’s design and constitutional protection, education belongs to parents, who choose how to educate their kids. Teaching and learning first exist at that basic familial level. At the same time, our social obligation to each other – as reflected in the state constitution – calls for a system of freely available public schools. This constitutional provision requires the state to create this option, but only our own lack of imagination or ideological rigidity precludes broad choices for parents within that system and beyond.

Education is about the student, not the system.

Second, we must believe that education is about the student, not the system. And more specifically, we should be careful not to only talk about “students” in the plural; we should see each of our 644,476 public school children as “the student,” with important, unique, irreplaceable potential. If we can get this focus correct, we will be more likely to reject clunky policies that look good on paper but fail to meet the child’s learning needs. The problem with one-size-fits-all policies is frequently apparent at the federal level. For instance, the failure of No Child Left Behind (NCLB) stemmed in part from the demand to achieve the same unrealistic outcome, with no practical consideration of the unique needs of states, communities and individual children. NCLB waivers and federal competitive grants that pushed additional one-size-fits-all policies on states – like Common Core and teacher evaluations – exacerbated this failure. It is not enough to give students access to one uniform education system. There’s no inherent educational value in that, and it is destined to fail to meet the learning needs of some (likely many) children. Instead we should commit ourselves to crafting options that increase the chance of a student meeting their potential.

We should be careful about ginning up fear for political or ideological ends.