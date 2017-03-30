Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following is a brief account of an exchange that happened on that floor of the Iowa State Senate last week. The comment made may have been only a passing thing, but it was pleasing to see how vocally and quickly everyone rushed to the defense of the LDS State Senator (see video below).

Last Tuesday evening during debate over lifting Iowa’s fireworks ban, State Senator Matt McCoy (D-Des Moines) had a curious exchange with the author and floor manager for the bill (SF 489) State Senator Jake Chapman (R-Adel). McCoy asked Chapman whether the bill allowed fireworks to be sold at gas stations. Chapman’s answered McCoy explaining the difference between Schedule I and Schedule II fireworks and how the classification impacts their sale at gas stations. McCoy responded, “Let’s dumb this down for me, because I don’t know what a class 1 is, and I don’t have the Book of Mormon over there like you’ve got to read from.”

Chapman is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent two years as a missionary to Norway.

McCoy was booed and point of order was called.

