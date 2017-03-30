Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
The following is a brief account of an exchange that happened on that floor of the Iowa State Senate last week. The comment made may have been only a passing thing, but it was pleasing to see how vocally and quickly everyone rushed to the defense of the LDS State Senator (see video below).
Last Tuesday evening during debate over lifting Iowa’s fireworks ban, State Senator Matt McCoy (D-Des Moines) had a curious exchange with the author and floor manager for the bill (SF 489) State Senator Jake Chapman (R-Adel). McCoy asked Chapman whether the bill allowed fireworks to be sold at gas stations. Chapman’s answered McCoy explaining the difference between Schedule I and Schedule II fireworks and how the classification impacts their sale at gas stations. McCoy responded, “Let’s dumb this down for me, because I don’t know what a class 1 is, and I don’t have the Book of Mormon over there like you’ve got to read from.”
Chapman is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and spent two years as a missionary to Norway.
McCoy was booed and point of order was called.
Glen DanielsenMarch 30, 2017
From the video, it doesn't appear sen. McCoy had an attitude of contempt in is errant remark. I hope we LDS are not being thin-skinned on this one. Heck, there were considerable pyrotechnics in 3 Nephi 8.
Tami MaloneyMarch 29, 2017
The original news source says an apology was offered. "McCoy was booed and point of order was called. State Senator Jack Whitver (R-Ankeny), the President of the Iowa Senate, called McCoy to the well. McCoy when resuming his questioning apologized to Chapman for the remark."