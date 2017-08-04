Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced dates for a public open house and rededication of the Jordan River Utah Temple.

An open house will begin Saturday, March 17, and go through Saturday, April 28, 2018, except for March 18, 24, 25 and 31, and the Sundays of April 1, 8, 15 and 22.

The temple configuration has remained the same, but the entire property, inside and out, has been refreshed with new finishes, furnishings, carpet, paintings and murals. The plumbing, heating and air conditioning systems have been updated, making the sacred structure more energy efficient with improved circulation. Seismic work and waterproofing have also been done on the foundation, a new roof has been added and landscaping has been refreshed.

The Jordan River Utah Temple will be rededicated Sunday, May 20, 2018, in three sessions, 9:00 a.m., 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m., and broadcast to Church meetinghouses in the temple districts of the Jordan River, Oquirrh Mountain and Draper Utah Temples. The regular block of Sunday meetings on that day will be canceled to allow Latter-day Saints to participate in the rededication. The cultural celebration will be held Saturday, May 19.

Latter-day Saint temples differ from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Temples are considered “houses of the Lord,” where the teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity.

The Church currently has 156 operating temples with 12 under construction and 14 more announced worldwide.