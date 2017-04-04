To sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE.

It was spring in Copenhagen and the city was beginning to blossom. In perfect harmony with the season’s promise of hope and life renewed, the Copenhagen, Denmark temple was just weeks away from it’s dedication.

I woke up early one morning to begin my personal scripture study just as I had done every day for the last 9 months of my mission, but this morning was different. As I opened my scriptures to where I had left off the day before, a powerful impression entered my heart and mind, “I need you to strengthen your testimony of the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

I must admit the feeling came with such force that it took me by surprise. Wait a second, I thought. I already had a testimony of Joseph Smith, and not only did I have one, but I didn’t see how it could possibly be any stronger. After all, wasn’t I a seasoned missionary by now? Hadn’t I just spent the last year of my life teaching and testifying of the truthfulness of his words? And what about all those hours upon hours spent memorizing The First Vision in Danish and receiving my own witness each time I sat in a discussion and shared the boy Joseph’s experience? And that’s to say nothing of the love I developed for the Book of Mormon as I studied and prayed my way through its pages countless times. So, my argument seemed pretty good. I told Heavenly Father, “I already had one.”

And I did.

But the impression intensified and became increasingly more specific. I was prompted to leave the place I had previously been studying and turn directly to Joseph Smith’s History and read it from beginning to end. I obeyed. It was a great experienced. Testimony strengthened, check.

But when I woke up the next morning and began my study the prompting and instruction to read JSH in its entirety returned with urgency. Did I miss something the day before? Did I do it wrong? I didn’t understand what more I could gain. My testimony was solid.

Nevertheless, I obeyed.

One week passed. Two weeks passed. Three weeks passed. Each morning with the same urgent instructions from the Lord, “Now is the time to strengthen your testimony of the Prophet Joseph Smith.”

Those weeks prior to the temple dedication I poured over his words and let them sink deep into my heart. I read them so often and with such intent, they became ingrained in me.

Then, finally, it arrived, the morning of the temple open house.

The feeling in the air was almost tangible as my companion and I walked the city streets to the temple grounds. The House of The Lord was bringing new life, a new spirit into the city.

As missionaries, we were to serve with the local members as guides in the public tours as well as hostesses to receive all the visitors and help answer questions as the tours concluded.

It was such a wonderful time, especially as the first referral from the open house fell into our hands. We were so thrilled. Someone had come to the open house and felt the spirit and now wanted to speak to the missionaries. It was a dream.

My companion and I followed the address on the referral card to the 4th floor of a small apartment just a few blocks from the temple and eagerly awaited the friendly face the person who had requested our visit.

As the green, worn out door opened, we quickly discovered that we were not beckoned to this home to teach the gospel. Without a chance to introduce ourselves, we were bombarded with the most horrible and offensive onslaught of filth and slander directed solely at the Prophet Joseph Smith.

At first I was stunned, but as the barrage continued, I felt a peace and strength wash over me like nothing I had ever experienced. As she concluded, in the quiet of my mind and with perfect and loving clarity I heard the spirit of the Lord whisper, “This is the moment I was preparing you for. Now is the time to bear your witness of the prophet Joseph Smith.”

With the peace and strength that was given to me just moments before, and with an unalterable witness from the Holy Ghost given to me during those weeks of study and prayer, I opened my mouth and bore testimony of the reality of Joseph Smith’s first vision, of his prophetic calling to restore the gospel of Jesus Christ in its entirety and of his personal integrity, honesty and virtue.

The power with which these words flowed was a surprise even to me. I knew a testimony was living inside me, but it had never manifest itself in such a way. It was obvious that words I spoke were simply not my own. The prompting to study Joseph Smith’s History had allowed for the spirit to bring his words to my remembrance, and for the Holy Ghost to bear witness of their truth.

The person who had beckoned us there that day fell silent. Not another word was uttered, and the door was closed. But standing there in that tiny, dingy apartment hallway, I knew I would never be the same. In the most real way I had ever experienced, I had become a disciple of Jesus Christ. And would be one forever.

Days later, my companion and I returned to that green worn out door and left a kind note. That night we received a phone call inviting us over for a real missionary discussion.

Over the following weeks and months we returned to that green worn out door many times and eventually returned to walk with her to the church on the day of her baptism.

My companion and I will never forget the miracle of it all and how we witnessed the spirit of the Lord change a heart.

Even more, I will never forget how grateful I am for the prompting I received to strengthen a testimony that I already had, lived, loved and the change of heart that was my own.

“Therefore, verily I say unto you, lift up your voice unto this people; speak the thoughts that I shall put in your hearts, and you shall not be confounded before men; For it shall be given you in the very moment, what ye shall say. But a commandment I give unto you, that ye shall declare whatsoever thing ye declare in my name, in solemnity of heart, in the spirit of meekness, in all things. And I give unto you this promise, that inasmuch as ye do this the Holy Ghost shall be shed forth in bearing record unto all things whatsoever ye shall say.” DC 100:5-8