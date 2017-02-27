Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Three LDS artists took the cake this week on the “Classical Albums” Billboard chart when they landed the top three spots. Nathan Pacheco’s album Higher landed no. 1 followed by Lindsey Stirling’s album Brave Enough and The Piano Guys’ album Uncharted at the no. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

This month, Pacheco released his album Higher—a collection of his favorite songs designed to help listeners reach higher, to feel a deeper spiritual connection, and to find peace.

And it appears his music is already inspiring and resonating with listeners. This week, Higher reached the no. 1 spot on three Billboard charts (“Classical Albums,” “Classical Crossover Albums,” and “Heatseekers Mountain”) as well as hitting top rankings on eight other charts, including “Heatseekers Albums” (no. 3), “Top Christian Albums” (no. 16), and “Christian Album Sales” (no. 9).

Pacheco desires to uplift and inspire others through this album because music has often been a powerful source of inspiration in his own life.

Speaking of the time when his newborn son was born prematurely, Pacheco said, “During a day when my heart was particularly heavy, I was listening to the song ‘Forever.’ And when the song was at its climax, I lost it. I sat there completely bawling as I held him. The meaning of the song reached me to the core—that the Lord really had overcome all things. Even though I was bawling, I felt sustained by the most amazing peace— what I believe the scriptures describe as that peace that passes all understanding, meaning that even during times where it makes no sense whatsoever for us to feel peace, we can feel it. That’s the peace that only the Lord can give.”

