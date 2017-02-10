Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image: Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife, Ruth, use chopsticks as an object lesson.

A change was announced to the calling of family history consultants within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the RootsTech Leadership session, which was held in the Conference Center Theater on Thursday evening.

<a href="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=371a483f93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538523401&cs=371a483f93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced that family history consultants will now be called “temple and family history consultants.”

Elder Cook explained that the name change will help members to remember to “always work with the end in mind.”

In an interview with Deseret News, Elder Bradley D. Foster explained that the goal of this change is to remind members of the important role they can play in helping new members grow in the gospel by gathering their family names to take the temple.

“When the prophet said ‘This is the time for the members and the missionaries to work together,’ we all thought that meant, ‘Well the members need to get the missionaries more people to teach.’ That’s one of the things, but the other thing is the missionaries start this process with the new convert and then passes them over to the temple and family history consultant who helps them make sure this is all filled out and their work is done for them,” Elder Foster said.

To read the full article, click here.