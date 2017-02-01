Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has said it is studying Monday’s announcement by the Boy Scouts of America to allow transgender boys into the BSA’s boys-only programs.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the LDS Church cited BSA’s assurance that units charted by religious groups can do so according to their beliefs and standards. Also, the church acknowledged its ongoing efforts to refine its youth programs and “look for ways to better serve” youth and families across the globe.

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday it would begin accepting transgender boys in its boys-only programs, moving away from its practice of determining eligibility by gender as stated on an applicant’s birth certificate.

“Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application,” said Boy Scouts of America Communications Director Effie Delimarkos in an emailed statement.

In 2013, the Boy Scouts ended its ban on the participation of openly gay youth in its programs and activities. And in July 2015, it ended a ban on openly gay adult leaders. BSA leaders said at that time church-sponsored units could continue to disallow openly gay leaders for religious reasons.

The LDS Church’s statement from Tuesday reads: “The Church is studying the announcement made yesterday by Boy Scouts of America. Boy Scouts has assured its religious chartering organizations that, as in the past, they will be able to organize their troops in a way fully consistent with their religious beliefs. In recent years the Church has made several changes to its programs for youth, and continues to look for ways to better serve its families and young people worldwide.”

