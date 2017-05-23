Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

After the bombings at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester, England, Elder Patrick Kearon, Europe Area President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released a statement offering their condolences to the families of the victims. Well-known members of the LDS Church have also offered their sympathies on social media.

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow as we hear of the devastating violence in Manchester, where young people and their parents had gathered to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment,” Mormon Newsroom reported that Elder Patrick Kearon, the president of the Europe Area of the church, said. “Our thoughts and prayers reach out to those who are suffering as a result of these tragic events. May the love of God and of decent people — demonstrated by spontaneous acts of kindness towards victims — heal hearts and provide comfort.”

Other well-known LDS Church members also took to social media to express their condolences:

Donny Osmond posted his sympathy for Grande and the victims.

Devastated. My heart is with the people of Manchester tonight. Praying for @ArianaGrande & those affected by this tragedy. Stay strong. — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) May 23, 2017

Alex Boye posted his gratitude to the first responders who helped at the scene.

love and prayers to Manchester & everyone affected by tonight’s tragedy…& much gratitude to the brave first responders. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #Manchester — alex boye (@alexboyereal) May 23, 2017

