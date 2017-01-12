Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called 123 new mission presidents, effective July 2017. The new mission leaders, and their wives, will serve three years. A comprehensive list of the new mission presidents and their assignments can be viewed here. Returning mission presidents are also listed.

President Thomas S. Monson, while speaking at the Seminar for New Mission Presidents in Provo, Utah, on June 28, 2015, assured the new mission presidents and their wives that they were called by inspiration.

President Monson and his wife, Sister Frances Monson, were 31 years old when he was called to preside over the Canadian Mission.

“Our children were seven and four years old, and Sister Monson was expecting our third child,” he said. “Our call came during the last week of February 1959, and we boarded the train for Toronto, Ontario, Canada, just a few short weeks later.”

He said the Church now gives mission presidents and their wives a little more time to put their affairs in order before they leave.

“Over the years as Sister Monson and I reflected on those three years we spent in Canada, we recognized that they were among the happiest times of our lives. When God calls and we respond to such a call, we experience the joy and satisfaction of having done as He would have us do.

“I testify to you that whom God calls, God qualifies. This promise extends not only to you but also to your missionaries as well,” President Monson told them. “When we are worthy, when we strive with faith nothing wavering to fulfill the duties appointed to us, when we seek the inspiration of the Almighty in the performance of our responsibilities, we can achieve the miraculous.”

