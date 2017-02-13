Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The LDS Church History Department recently posted two videos showing how South African Latter-day Saints faced discrimination and pioneered ways to deal with it during difficult times.

Matt McBride, the Church History Department web content manager and editor, said The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints fosters so many opportunities for interaction with people from diverse backgrounds.

“We live in a world that is increasingly divided along racial, political or other lines,” McBride said in an email. “The story of the Saints in South Africa shows how the gospel of the church can be a focal point for overcoming this kind of division. The faith of church members helped them look past their differences and learn to listen to each other’s needs.

“I love these stories because they show the great potential the church has to be a unifying force in a divisive world if members will embrace simple gospel principles in their daily lives.”

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.

The video below is called “Learning to Listen” and chronicles the experience of integrating LDS branches in South Africa. To see other videos in this series, click here.

