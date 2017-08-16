Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Two days after decrying racism and calling for peace and compassion, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered a stronger statement condemning white supremacist attitudes, saying they “are morally wrong and sinful.”

“It has been called to our attention that there are some among the various pro-white and white supremacy communities who assert that the Church is neutral toward or in support of their views. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Tuesday’s church statement begins.

“In the New Testament, Jesus said, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.’ (Matthew 22:37-39) The Book of Mormon teaches ‘all are alike unto God’ (2 Nephi 26:33).

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.