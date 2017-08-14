Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image by Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via Reuters

Editor’s Note: We at Meridian Magazine would like to add our agreement and our voice to this statement from the Church in denouncing the racism and violence that took place in Charlottesville over the weekend. You may read about what happened in outrage and feel helpless to do anything.

You can do something right now by reaching out with greater love and kindness to the people in your own community, particularly those of a different race than yours. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Let us redouble our efforts to be a light.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday issued a statement decrying racism and calling for peace, greater kindness and compassion following Saturday’s rally in Virginia that spiraled into deadly violence.

“It is with great sadness and deep concern that we view the violence, conflict and tragedy of recent days in Charlottesville, Virginia. People of any faith, or of no faith at all, should be troubled by the increase of intolerance in both words and actions that we see everywhere.

“More than a decade ago, (then) church President Gordon B. Hinckley addressed the topic of racism when speaking to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He powerfully and clearly taught this principle: ‘No man who makes disparaging remarks concerning those of another race can consider himself a true disciple of Christ. Nor can he consider himself to be in harmony with the teachings of the Church of Christ.'”

