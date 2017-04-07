Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson continued to rest and recover in the hospital late Wednesday afternoon, despite unfounded rumors that he had died.

Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the church was aware of the rumors, but Hawkins confirmed at 3:20 p.m. that President Monson was alive.

President Monson, 89, was hospitalized Monday night. He has received treatment and fluids, Hawkins said.

