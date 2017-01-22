SOURCE: Deseret News – LDS church provides place for displaced Muslim community to pray

After arson destroyed a mosque in Bellevue, Washington, a local stake offered use of a large classroom so members of the Islamic Center of Eastside could have a place to pray until they find a new space.

“It’s really very simple,” Church Director of Public Affairs Gordon Wilson told KOMO 4 TV. “It’s just neighbors helping neighbors. Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbor.’ They’re right next door. How can it be more obvious than that?”

