Members of the European Parliament, in partnership with the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosted a conference Wednesday titled “Exposure of Children to Pornography in the European Union.”

“Access and exposure to pornography affect children and young people’s sexual beliefs, resulting in unrealistic attitudes about sex, greater acceptance of casual sex, belief that women are sex objects, (and) increased children and young people’s sexual uncertainty about their sexual beliefs and values,” Dr. Emiliano Lambiase, a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist from Italy, said in discussing results from recent research.

Exploring the effects of pornography on children is a topic that the European Parliament member Anna Zaborska of Slovakia said needs to be talked about “more openly, especially its addictive aspects.”

The conference featured several speakers besides Lambiase, including Heidi Als Ringheim from a Denmark organization called, “Porn & Society” and Maria Hildingsson of FAFCE.

Francesco Di Lillo, head of the European Union Office for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared the church’s resources in combating pornography. Di Lillo introduced attendees to OvercomingPornography.org, a website run by the LDS Church, and showed a church-produced video titled, “What should I do if I see pornography?”

