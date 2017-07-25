LDS Face to Face Event for Youth in Africa with Elder & Sister Renlund

On August 5, 2017, Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife, Ruth, will host a Face to Face event for youth on the African continent. This event will originate from Accra, Ghana, and will feature two broadcasts: the first in English, Portuguese, and Malagasy at 10:00 a.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. in Ghana, 12:00 p.m. in Johannesburg), and the second in French at 1:00 p.m. GMT (1:00 p.m. in Ghana, 3:00 p.m. in Johannesburg).

Watch an invitation video from Elder and Sister Renlund.

During the event, Elder and Sister Renlund will answer questions from youth from Africa. If you would like to submit a question, you can do so on the event page or on WhatsApp at +1 385 489 9669.

View the event live on the event page, the LDS Youth Facebook page, the LDS Youth YouTube channel, or a country communication page.

Watch Previous LDS Face-to-Face Events

Recordings of previous Face to Face events are available online for personal, family, and Church use.

Find all Face to Face events here.