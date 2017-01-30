Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will broadcast its eighth live Face to Face event on March 4, 2017, but for the first time it will feature a member of the First Presidency. President Henry B. Eyring and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland will answer questions from youths worldwide as they focus on the 2017 mutual theme, “Ask,” which is based on James 1:5-6. It is appropriate then that the broadcast will originate in Palmyra, New York, where Joseph Smith read the scripture in James and decided to ask his question of which church he should join.

“Most youth of the church across the world will never have the chance to visit Palmyra, New York, in person, but I hope that participating in this event will help some of them feel as if they are there,” said President Eyring in a post on LDS.org. “I hope they will feel the spirit of this quiet, holy place and perhaps gain a stronger testimony of what took place here on a spring day in 1820.”

President Eyring shared with LDS.org that he feels the year’s theme is very relevant and timely.

“Today there are so many ways to find information — some of it true, some of it partially true, and some of it completely false,” President Eyring said. “But wisdom, true wisdom, comes from God, and the way to find it hasn’t changed since the day James wrote his epistle or the day Joseph Smith read it. I hope the youth will see this event as an opportunity to seek wisdom from God and they will find, as Joseph did, ‘the testimony of James to be true — that a man [or woman] who lacked wisdom might ask of God, and obtain.’”

