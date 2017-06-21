LDS Girl Gets Standing Ovation From All 4 Judges, Advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’

A 13-year-old LDS girl from Florence, Arizona, caught the attention of Simon Cowell and captured hearts throughout the United States on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night.

All four judges voted for Evie Clair to advance in the competition after her performance of “Arms” by Christina Perri drew a standing ovation from both the audience and the judges. Clair became emotional before she began to sing as she explained that her audition was dedicated to her father, Amos Abplanalp, who has battled stage 4 colon cancer for the last year. The song she chose to sing carries special significance for the father and daughter.

“When my dad is having rough days, then I go to his room and I sing him this song to help him feel better and just to give him comfort and strength to continue fighting,” Evie said.

