Allison Hill had a dream — to attend a taping of “The Ellen Show.”

Little did the Utah mother-to-be know that she would be a part of the show for its biggest giveaway — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mother’s Day Special,” on which host Ellen DeGeneres generously delivers thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes to first-time pregnant women.

Hill, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said two days after attending the taping she still couldn’t believe she appeared on “Ellen,” which featured guests Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer.

“It was just surreal,” she told the Deseret News. “From the second it started … it was actually emotional. I just cried the entire time. I just couldn’t believe her generosity, and I also had no idea how much it costs to have a baby, so I was very grateful.”

Hill, who is five months pregnant, won nearly $6,500 in prizes on Wednesday (the show aired Thursday). It’s the show’s biggest giveaway, according to the TV show’s website.

Hill and her husband, Kevin, won a one-year supply of Huggies diapers and wipes, as well as Plum Organics baby food. She and her husband also won a trip to Palm Springs.

Then there was a crib, a crib mattress, a stroller, a “self-installing” car seat and a Kate Spade diaper bag.

Oh, and that’s not counting the gift cards to Home Depot, Carter’s and Amazon.

Hill said she cried the entire time.

