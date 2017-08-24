LDS Teen Evie Clair Brings America’s Got Talent Judges to Their Feet in Latest Performance

She’s only 13 years old, but LDS teen Evie Clair held the audience and judges of America’s Got Talent spell bound Tuesday night with her rendition of “Wings” by Birdy.

Alone at a piano in an ocean of candlelight, she added her signature feeling to the already beautiful song. In the end, she had all four judges on their feet giving her a standing ovation.

Watch her performance below:

“You’re one heck of a brave young lady,” said judge Simon Cowell. Cowell said how much he loved her singing on the piano and added, “I want to send our love to your dad.”

Evie’s father, Amos Abplanalp couldn’t be at the performance as he is battling stage 4 cancer. But his absence didn’t stop Evie from giving both of her parents a shoutout.

“Happy Anniversary, Dad!” she said, “It’s my parents’ 20th wedding anniversary and I love them so much.”

