Cover image via Scot Facer Proctor.

President Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor in the First Presidency, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will answer questions from youth around the world during a live Face to Face event on March 4, 2017.

Since the first Face to Face event in 2014, youth have interacted with Apostles, Church leaders, and musicians in live, online discussions. But this is the first time that a member of the First Presidency will be joining them.

The event originates in historic Palmyra, New York, where a 14-year-old Joseph Smith, Jr., experienced the First Vision following a heartfelt prayer.

“Most youth of the Church across the world will never have the chance to visit Palmyra, New York, in person, but I hope that participating in this event will help some of them feel as if they are there,” said President Eyring. “I hope they will feel the spirit of this quiet, holy place and perhaps gain a stronger testimony of what took place here on a spring day in 1820.”

The Face to Face with President Eyring and Elder Holland will focus on the 2017 Mutual Theme, found in James 1:5–6: “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.” (See related story.)

“James 1:5 seems to me an ideal theme both for the youth in 2017 and for this Face to Face event,” said President Eyring. “Today there are so many ways to find information—some of it true, some of it partially true, and some of it completely false. But wisdom, true wisdom, comes from God, and the way to find it hasn’t changed since the day James wrote his epistle or the day Joseph Smith read it. I hope the youth will see this event as an opportunity to seek wisdom from God and they will find, as Joseph did, ‘the testimony of James to be true—that a man [or woman] who lacked wisdom might ask of God, and obtain.’”

“I’ve had the chance to work closely with President Eyring for many years—long before I was a General Authority,” added Elder Holland. “I’ve seen his deep spirituality, his wisdom, and most of all his love for the Lord Jesus Christ and His gospel. That love carries over to the youth of the Church. I couldn’t be more thrilled to accompany him to Palmyra, New York—the birthplace of the Restoration—and bear our shared witness of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his divine work.”

The event takes place on a Saturday (instead of a Mutual night), which allows the highest number of international youth to participate.

Parents and ward or branch leaders can use this event as a family or Mutual night activity. Youth are encouraged to invite their friends to participate with them.

How to participate

Youth are invited to consider what questions they would like to ask and share them on face2face.lds.org.

Join the live event at 11:00 a.m. MST (1:00 p.m. EST) on the home page of LDS.org or the LDS Youth YouTube channel, or view it later at face2face.lds.org.

“We look forward to hearing the expressions of faith and answering some of the questions that will come from the youth,” said Elder Holland. “While the questions may be addressed to President Eyring and me, we are trusting that the answers will come from God, who “giveth to all … liberally,” through His Spirit. So I would encourage the youth, as they look forward to this event, to put the promise in James 1:5 to the test if they never have done so in the past. Seek a renewed spiritual witness about the Father and the Son, about Joseph Smith and the restored gospel, about the role of the Holy Ghost in your life, and then share your experiences with us.”

A recording of the broadcast will be archived for later viewing. Recordings of all Face to Face events can be viewed at face2face.lds.org and are appropriate for a variety of personal, family, and Church settings.