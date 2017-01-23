Look at All the Biscuits You Can Make!

I like biscuits. Maybe it’s the two years I spent in the South—those good Southerners love their biscuits. In the West, we eat bread. Our harsh winters produce high protein flour suitable for great bread. In the warmer South, it’s much softer pastry flour, suitable for biscuits. No wonder those good ladies make such great biscuits.

But biscuits don’t have to be plain. If you go to a seafood restaurant, you get cheesy biscuits. On our website, you’ll find mixes for cheesy biscuits, cinnamon chip, and jalapeno biscuits, and more.

I was digging through some of my old recipes and found crazy biscuits. These are scratch recipes but you can add goodies to a mix also. These recipes below will get you started.

You will see that you can get very creative with your biscuits, sweet or savory: Add chips, bacon, sour cream, mashed potatoes, and much more.

Fully Loaded Biscuits

Just because it’s a biscuit, it doesn’t have to be plain. You can load them up with all kinds of goodies: nuts, fruits, spices, herbs, dried tomatoes, peppers, chilies, bacon, cheese, garlic, chives, onions, ham, and much more. Today, we loaded our biscuits with bacon, cheese, and onions. We used one of our just-add-water biscuit mixes but you can use a scratch recipe if you prefer.

4 cups just-add-water buttermilk biscuit mix

1 cup cheddar cheese, 1/8 to 1/4 inch diced or grated cheese

3/4 cup diced and sautéed sweet onions

6 slices bacon, cooked to a crisp and crumbled

1 cup cold water

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix the biscuit mix with the cheese, onion, and bacon. Make a well in the center and pour in the water. Mix with a fork until a dough ball forms. Knead it several times if necessary. Turn it out onto the counter. The dough should be soft and moist, almost sticky.

Pat the dough into a 3/4 inch thick flat. Cut into shapes and put them onto a dark, nonstick baking sheet.

Bake for ten minutes or until the tops are a light, golden brown. Remove them to a wire rack to cool.

This recipe makes 12 to 15 large biscuits.

Here's a sampling of our biscuit mixes:

Buttermilk Biscuit Mix

Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, 3 lb.

Jalapeno Cheddar Biscuit Mix

Cinnamon Chip Breakfast Biscuit Mix

New England White Cheddar Biscuit Mix

Here are some great recipes:

Cheese and Chive Biscuits

These rich biscuits are quick and easy to make. The secret ingredient is cottage cheese. The addition of fresh chives gives the biscuit a full-bodied flavor.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup snipped chives

1/3 cup cold butter

3/4 cup cottage cheese

1/2 to 2/3 cup buttermilk

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet.

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a medium bowl. Stir in the chives. Cut the cold butter into chunks and then cut the butter into the flour mixture with a pastry blender. Make a well in the middle of the flour mixture and add the cottage cheese and buttermilk. (Start with 1/2 cup buttermilk and add more if needed.) Stir with a fork until the mixture comes together into a mass. Roll or pat the dough into a slab 1/2 to 3/4 inches thick on a lightly floured counter. With a floured biscuit cutter, cut the dough into shapes. Place the biscuits on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until they have a golden crust. Remove from the baking sheet and serve hot.

Baker’s note: For softer biscuits, place the biscuits on the sheet so that the edges are touching. For crustier biscuits, leave room for the dough to expand during baking.

Apricot Orange Biscuits

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoons salt

zest from one orange

1/4 teaspoon coriander or 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 pound (one stick) cold butter

1/2 cup quality dried apricot pieces, finely chopped

1 large orange sectioned and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3/4 cup buttermilk (approximately)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease a baking sheet.

Measure the flour by scooping some into a bowl and then spooning the flour into the measuring cup. (If you measure packed flour, you will have too much.) Add the baking powder, baking soda, sugar, salt, zest, and spice and stir these ingredients into the flour. Slice the cold butter into the flour mixture. Use a pastry knife or two kitchen knives to cut the butter into the flour mixture. Work the butter into the flour mixture until you have a coarse, grainy mixture. Add the apricot and orange pieces. Make a well in the middle of the flour and pour the buttermilk into the flour mixture. Stir until just moistened. You may need to adjust the amount of buttermilk depending on how much juice from the orange is incorporated in the dough. Pat the dough into a 3/4-inch thick slab. Cut out the biscuits and place them on the baking sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until the biscuits just begin to brown. Remove the biscuits from the baking sheet and place them on a wire rack to cool.

Baker’s Notes

The hot oven gives the dough a burst of steam that helps make the biscuits light and airy. The alkaline baking soda reacts with the acid buttermilk creating bubbles and a lighter texture. The density in your flour mixture will affect the amount of liquid needed. If you lightly spoon the flour into the measure, it should be about right for the liquid noted in the ingredients. Make the biscuits of uniform size and shape so that they will bake uniformly. Protruding bits of dough can be pushed back in with a wet finger.

These are excellent too:

