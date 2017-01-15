Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Editor’s Note: The following article was written near the end of last year and since then, Peggy has sadly passed away. She did, however, get to read this tribute before that time and we can still learn from her example of resilience, good humor, and faith.

My friend Peggy Smith Pearson has always spread sunshine wherever she goes, no matter what challenge she might be experiencing in her personal life. I first met her when she was dating my friend and collaborator John V. Pearson whom I met while singing with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. John had been going through a challenging time and it was a joy to see how his marriage to Peggy brought the sunshine back into his life. It was fun to be with them, and we often were. We enjoyed some delicious meals at their home and they often came to our home after BYU football games to socialize and rehash the games. For many years we were close friends as John and I wrote over 80 hymns and songs together. He was truly a gifted lyricist.

After twelve years of marriage, cancer took John’s life early, at the age of 58. Before his passing I wrote an article for Meridian Magazine titled “An Early Eulogy for a Friend.” I wanted him to know before his passing how much I loved and admired him. It’s hard to explain the depth of my sorrow at losing John’s association and collaboration. The Lord truly sent John an angel in Peggy—someone who brought him so much happiness and who was a perfect loving, supporting partner at the end of his life. They faced John’s death with grace and acceptance of God’s will, and yes, even humor.

Peggy faced her widowhood with remarkable strength and resilience. She bought a new home, served in many callings in the church where she influenced many for good. She cultivated happy friendships with women in her ward, and she basked in the love of her family, especially her many nieces and nephews whom she loves dearly. She had a bond with her loving parents and brothers and sisters that was beautiful to see. Peggy and I visited often. We laughed and cried together as we remembered John. I thoroughly enjoyed our friendship. Sometimes we just took off for Park City, Utah to have lunch and buy new Crocs at the shoe outlets. Sometimes we visited John’s grave together and reminisced about happier times.

It has been six years since John’s passing. Peggy has had some health challenges herself during this time—symptoms that were confusing and hard to diagnose. But they seemed to be getting a bit more serious. Earlier this year an MRI revealed a brain tumor that the doctor predicted would be benign, but needed to be removed. I visited her hospital room the night before the surgery. Her thick, beautiful hair had just been shaved off completely and a room full of friends, led by Peggy herself, were laughing together at her “new look”. Others in this situation may have cried, but that just isn’t Peggy’s style—it is remarkable how she rolls with the punches and helps those who love her to keep their spirits up.

The tumor turned out to be malignant and was in an advanced stage. Chemo and radiation were offered, not as a cure but as a means of extending Peggy’s life somewhat. During a period of many months she received these treatments, which may have helped for a time, but the tumor is active again and she has opted not to repeat the treatments. She sold her home and moved in with her parents to spend whatever time remains in their care. Hospice is helping now too.

Peggy’s humor is still carrying her (and us) through. She created a Facebook group for family and friends to follow her journey and titled it: “Please excuse the stupid things I do, I have a brain tumor.” One of her posts starts out this way: “Life is going well, so far, no death. Okay, so sorry to my friends who don’t get my humor.” I can’t help it, she makes me laugh every time I read that title! What a gift she gives to those of us who feel more like crying than laughing!

My daughter Lynne drove me up to SLC for a visit with Peggy and her mom last week. We brought lunch—Peggy’s favorite Subway sandwich and Dunford Donuts—and enjoyed our time with them so much. Peggy had having a harder time walking and talking that day, but she said she would be taking steroids now and that would probably help. Two days later she optimistically posted on Facebook. “The steroids are doing their job. This will not extend my life but makes it so much better to be alive!” I love her optimism! It helps me so much.

I’ve been wondering if John has been lobbying for Peggy’s “transfer”. He was such an enthusiastic missionary in life and it’s always better to have a companion in missionary work. They have each touched my life profoundly and I see an eternity of happiness ahead for them, together. With that thought in mind I would like to share a song I wrote long ago. Originally it was a missionary farewell song, but I later revised the words to be sung at a family member’s funeral.

I post it here now in tribute to my dear friend, Peggy Smith Pearson, who is so deserving of those words we all long to hear when we leave this earth: “Well Done!” In this Thanksgiving season I give thanks for good friends and for the knowledge that friendships will continue beyond this time.

Well Done, Thou Good and Faithful Servant

Words and music by Janice Kapp Perry

You were nurtured by the Father

In the days before your birth

Choosing there the plan of Jesus

To be tested here on earth

With a veil upon your memory

You’ve lived by faith alone

In keeping His commandments,

Your love and faith have grown

For each child of God

Must walk the narrow way

And His light shining brightly

Has led you from day to day

Chorus:

Well done, thou good and faithful servant

Well done, thou good and faithful one

You have known the gospel light

You have fought a winning fight

You have earned the Savior’s gentle praise:

“Well done.”

You have walked with faithful loved ones

In the straight and narrow way

As the Savior’s true disciple

You were led by Him each day

Giving service to your fellowman

Reflected love of God

And all that you have given

Now turns to your reward

In man-measured hours

You mission now is done

But eternity’s joy in His kingdom

Has just begun.

Repeat Chorus

Janice Kapp Perry: Composer, author, lecturer