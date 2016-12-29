Major Media Outlets Mourn the Loss of BYU Football Legend LaVell Edwards

Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Legendary BYU Football coach LaVell Edwards passed away this week after complications due to a hip injury sustained on Christmas Eve. He was 86 years old.

LaVell Edwards finally served a Mormon mission when he was 72 years old. While there, he ended up building something. He couldn’t help it.

Normally, heading off on a mission is an activity reserved for the young. During his 29 seasons as the head football coach at Brigham Young University, the unofficial epicenter of the Mormon world, Edwards had perpetually juggled his depth charts to accommodate the mission trips of his players. But while he was busy doing that, not to mention winning 257 games, there had never been time to do a mission of his own.

After retiring at the end of the 2000 season, a year that ended with his being carried off the field by his players following a defeat of archrival Utah, he and Patti, his wife of six decades, finally got the call. In 2002, they headed to New York for an 18-month public affairs assignment.

“I had no plans to do anything with football. I had promised Patti that football was done and we were really enjoying our work there in New York,” Edwards recalled in a 2008 interview with ESPN The Magazine.

A group trying to revive high school football in Harlem, which hadn’t had a team since before LaVell and Patti were married, caught wind that Edwards was in town. Part of his assignments included teaching a youngster on the fledgling team. They asked for the legend’s help. “Next thing you know, there I am back on the sideline, in the middle of Harlem, coaching football again. I loved it. I loved teaching the game to kids and using football to teach them how to be better people…”

To read the full article on ESPN, click here.