The best part about these cheesecake bars is that you can do them your way. What flavors do you think your family will love the most? Mix and match flavors until you find a new family flavor.

The options are endless. You can use either a vanilla or chocolate crust. Some of our favorite ones are cherry vanilla, black forest, lemon, pineapple, and raspberry.

The crust is made with our Vanilla Bean Baby Cakes Mix and the filling with cream cheese. The fruit accents are made with our premade pastry fillings .

The fruit designs are made by squeezing lines of fruit filling onto the cream cheese filling before it is baked. The herringbone effect is made by dragging the edge of a spatula through the lines pulling them into little half circles.

Basic Recipe

Ingredients

1 Baby Cakes cake mix

1/2 cube butter

1 egg

1 8-oz package of cream cheese

3 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

1 pound of powdered sugar

Fruit filling of your choice

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 x 13-inch pan with shortening.

Melt the butter and whisk the egg. In a medium bowl, stir the cake mix, egg, and melted butter together. To form the crust, press the mixture into the bottom of the 9 x 13-inch pan.

In the bowl of your stand-type mixer and with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese until soft. Add the three eggs, vanilla, and powdered sugar and beat until well combined. Scrape the filling into the crust.

Cut a 1/4-inch corner off a squeeze bag of fruit filling (you may use other fillings). Squeeze eight thin lines across (not lengthwise) over the cream cheese filling. Create a pattern by dragging the edge of a spatula across the lines of filling and at 3/4 inch intervals.

Bake for 30 to 33 minutes or until the top of the bars become a golden brown. Chill the cake. After it is chilled, cut it into bars with a knife or pizza wheel.

Baker’s Note: Each bag of premade filling is enough to make about six pans of cheesecake bars. If you are not making enough cheesecake bars to feed an army, don’t worry. The opened fillings can be stored in the refrigerator in the bag they come in; simply clip the open end!

Raspberry Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade raspberry filling and the Vanilla Baby Cakes Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article.

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade lemon and the premade blueberry filling . We also used the Vanilla Baby Cakes mix. Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article.

Black Forest Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade cherry filling and the Fudgy Baby Cakes mix. Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article.

Strawberry Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade strawberry filling and the Vanilla Baby Cakes mix. Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article, but add some pink food coloring in the cheesecake portion of the recipe to give it a prettier hue.

Lemon Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade lemon filling . We also used the Vanilla Baby Cakes mix. Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article.

Apple Pie Cheesecake Bars

For these bars, we used the basic recipe that is listed above and chose to use the premade apple filling. We also used the Vanilla Baby Cakes mix and then drizzled the finished bars in Caramel Designer Dessert Sauce. Follow the basic directions as written at the beginning of this article.