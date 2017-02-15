Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The following comes from the Church News. Click here to see the post on LDS.org.

Latter-day Saints in Chile have stepped up to help in various ways during what’s being called the worst wildfire season in the nation’s history.

<a href="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=371a483f93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//imedia-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538523401&cs=371a483f93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In recent weeks more than 90 blazes have scorched nearly a half-million acres, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds and vineyards, according to The Guardian.

Four firefighters were killed fighting the flames, which erupted in regions across central and southern Chile. Wildfires are normal during Chile’s hot, dry summers—but this season has reportedly been “exceptionally fierce and destructive.” Summer in the southern hemisphere is from December through February.

The massive fires have prompted a large international response. Several nations from South America, North America, and Europe have assisted in the repression efforts.

Meanwhile, members are donating time and muscle on several fronts. On January 27, a representative of the Church participated in a gathering of religious leaders convened by Chile President Michelle Bachelet.

The president reported on the progress of the fire relief efforts and appealed for spiritual and temporal support for the many victims of the disaster.

To see the full article in the Church News, click here.