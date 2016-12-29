Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

As 2016 comes to an end, we can barely believe it. There’s no doubt this has been an amazing year. With a few weeks to go, we wanted to share with you our most popular articles from the year. These are the ones that were most shared and viewed by you, our readers. These articles take immense effort to create. For this reason, we ask you to consider donating to our yearly campaign here.



And here they are, number starting with the tenth most popular all the way to number one. Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom!

As his life drew to a close, the prophet Joseph Smith spoke to a General Conference of the whole Church in Nauvoo on April 6th, 1843. He spoke about the return of Jesus Christ in striking, explicit, terms. Most of us are familiar with the terminology he used in speaking of wars, signs in the heavens above and in the earth, the sun turning into darkness and the moon to blood, earthquakes and the sea heaving beyond its bounds. But then he said something that no-one had heard before. It consists of two parts…

Once when I was teaching an institute class on the Book of Mormon, I lined up two scriptures and asked a question that I thought would be easy. As it turned out, it wasn’t.

Come with us on the adventure of a lifetime as we explore the best candidate for Nephi’s Bountiful in Oman. In the next few days, we will give you the details to take you there with us for an armchair journey to a green beach on the edge of the Arabian Sea where archaeologists are digging.

The following is based on the personal experiences of Traylor and Melody Lovvorn, a couple who run a Christian ministry together in Alabama and who presented at the Utah Coalition Against Pornography Conference Saturday, March 12. They were married for eleven years, then divorced for six and then married again.

I was stringing lights this weekend until the family room looked aglow and thinking of our daughter, Melissa. Some years ago we didn’t think she would be coming home for Christmas, but on Christmas Eve, much to our surprise, the doorbell rang and there she stood on the front porch, the glow of Christmas lights reflected on her face. She had driven the miles from Boston to Virginia to surprise us. It was the best Christmas present I ever received.

I wish the doorbell would ring this Christmas and she would be standing there, but she died suddenly and unexpectedly September 10 from complications following surgery and that doorbell will not be ringing for me this Christmas or on any to come.

It was in front of me and I could only stare and mumble, “Thank you.” Hardly the grateful gesture I wanted to give to the Russian Orthodox priest proudly standing before after he’d given me his gift. In May, 1992 this rather large Russian Orthodox priest gave me that gift of a phonograph record commemorating the 1,000th year of baptism in Russia.

As a life-long member of the Church I’ve been involved in and have witnessed many casual conversations in foyers, cultural halls, classroom, and in a variety of social situations. I’ve also worked with many LDS psychotherapy clients who have recounted hundreds of conversations with fellow Church members to me. Through the years, I’ve noticed certain patterns, even in seemingly benign small talk, that send powerful cultural messages regarding gender, potential, life decisions, and worth. These patterns became even more apparent after I got married and observed the kinds of questions directed to me in comparison to my husband.

I watched a young woman lift her crying baby from the stroller at the airport. Her husband began to fold the stroller up for stowing, and she said, “You don’t have to fold it up, yet. Not until we’re at the plane.”

He stopped, puzzled, but pushed the empty stroller along. “We should get some bottled water,” he suggested.

“No, I just want to get to the gate.”

And the most read article from 2016 goes to… (drumroll):

During the month of February a team of archaeologists, scholars and divers, headed by Dr. F. Richard Hauck, will be at Nephi’s Bountiful on a dig to find answers to some critical questions about conditions there in 600 BC. Representing Meridian, the Proctors will be there as well to give our readers day-by-day coverage of this spiritual and archaeological adventure. Come with us to the edge of the Arabian Peninsula and the edge of our ancient scriptural history.

The Khor Kharfot Foundation, headed by Clyde and Karen Parker, Mark and Lori Hamilton and the Proctors, sent teams of archaeologists, botanists and scholars twice in 2013 and again last year to do reconnaissance and analyze the site. Now the work expands. Private donations are needed to continue to fund this effort in Oman.

Thanks again for the fantastic year! Meridian wouldn't be here without our readers (you).