Cover image via lds.org.

The following is about a new book from Taylor Halverson and Tyler Griffin.

Our world is awash in the need for love, kindness, forgiveness, empathy, understanding, and Christ-like living. Joseph Smith, under the tutorial direction of Heavenly beings, became one of the brightest lights to ever grace the earth. As the head of our dispensation, the Prophet spoke with wisdom, insight, and grace on many topics that are becoming increasingly relevant for our world today. His love for humanity and deep knowledge of the Gospel has ushered in the Restoration while providing inspiration for millions.

As we embark on the Sunday school year that focuses on Church History & the Restoration, a new book of Joseph Smith quotes has been lovingly prepared drawing primarily upon the inimitable Joseph Smith Papers project and other early sources on Joseph Smith. The book is Millions Shall Know Brother Joseph Again: Daily Inspiration from the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Whatever your struggle, decision, or need, you’ll find inspiration from the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Perhaps your day is filled with fret and fear. Joseph says, “So long as men are under the laws of God, they have no fears” (p. 61).

For those feeling inspired to serve, Joseph encourages, “It is a duty which every Saint ought to render to his brethren freely—to always love them, and ever succor them” (p. 356).

If you have heartache, the Prophet soothes, “Stand fast, ye Saints of God, hold on a little while longer, and the storm of life will be past” (p. 37).

To expand your perspective on the joys and opportunities of life, Joseph testifies, “In obedience there is joy and peace unspotted” (p. 56).

For those seeking new learning, the Prophet reassures, “God has created man with a mind capable of instruction, and a faculty which may be enlarged in proportion to the heed and diligence given to the light communicated from heaven to the intellect; and the nearer man approaches perfection, the clearer are his views, and the greater his enjoyments, till he has overcome the evils of his life and lost every desire for sin” (p. 288).

To help keep our own strengths and weaknesses in perspective compared with others, Joseph counseled, “Don’t be limited in your views with regard to your neighbor’s virtue, but beware of self-righteousness, and be limited in the estimate of your own virtues, and not think yourself more righteous than others” (p. 342).

The Angel Moroni told Joseph that his “name should be had for good and evil among all nations, kindreds, and tongues” (JSH 1:33). Amidst a crescendo of opposition to Joseph’s name and character throughout the world today, this book provides readers a glimpse into the heart and thought of God’s chosen servant. Thanks to an extensive topical index at the back of the book, teachers and students can quickly find relevant insights to supplement lessons, talks, and personal study.

Whatever your need for inspiration, try the inspired and inspiring words of the Prophet Joseph Smith.