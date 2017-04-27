Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Cover image via Deseret News.

American Mormons still endure “pernicious consequences” created by U.S. government discrimination against them in the 1800s, says a legal brief filed against President Trump’s travel ban in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The friend-of-the court brief filed by 19 Mormon Studies and history scholars — not all of them Mormon — goes beyond a vivid re-telling of the story of legalized 19th-century anti-Mormonism, which included tidbits that might surprise some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The brief warned the court that the president’s executive order halting immigration from Muslim-majority countries would legalize anti-Muslim sentiment, and that based on the Mormon experience, which included heavy anti-immigrant sentiment and federal efforts to restrict Mormon immigration, the consequences could last for decades or longer.

The 9th Circuit is scheduled to hear Hawaii v. Trump on May 15. C-SPAN will broadcast the hearing. Trump issued Executive Order 13,780 — “Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States” on March 6. The order suspends the entry of people from six countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — for at least 90 days.

The brief’s lead author believes it provides an opportunity for the court to scrutinize the executive order in a way that didn’t exist when the U.S. government acted against Mormons.

