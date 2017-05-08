Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

A Mormon missionary from Utah died of unknown causes overnight Friday in Wisconsin.

Elder Jeremy McCauley, 19, of Payson, Utah, had served in the church’s Wisconsin Milwaukee Mission since November, said a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The missionary’s parents, Scott and Marni McCauley, released a statement on Saturday afternoon.

“Our family is so very sad at the passing of our dear son,” the statement said. “We have been so pleased with his service as a missionary and for his love and dedication to Jesus Christ. While this loss is devastating, we take faith in what we know about the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we know that we will be with him again, as a family forever, which is the essence of the beautiful message he was so excited to share with the people of Wisconsin.”

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.