Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

A Mormon missionary serving in Guatemala died on Saturday after she was electrocuted by a live wire, a church spokesman said Sunday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share news of the death of a young missionary. Sister Heidi Andrea Ortega Huber, age 22, died yesterday after she came in contact with a live electrical wire,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in a prepared statement. “Despite attempts by missionaries and first responders to resuscitate her, Sister Ortega passed away.”

Ortega was from the Santiago Chile Independencia Stake and has been serving in the Guatemala Guatemala City Central Mission since April 2016.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Sister Ortega as they mourn her passing,” he said, “and we pray they will be given comfort during this difficult time.”

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.