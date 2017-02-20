Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

A Latter-day Saint woman who was instrumental in missionary work in the Philippines will be laid to rest Saturday, February 18, 2017. Funeral services for Utah native Maxine Tate Shields Grimm, 102, will be held in Tooele, Utah. Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak at Sister Grimm’s funeral.

Sister Grimm helped make it possible for Mormon missionaries to begin work in the Philippines in the early 1960s.

“When the history of the work in the Philippines is properly written, it must include the story of Sister Maxine Grimm, whom some of you may know — a girl from Tooele, Utah, who served with the Red Cross in the Pacific campaigns of the Second World War,” said President Gordon B. Hinckley, speaking at Brigham Young University on March 6, 1977.

She married E. M. “Pete” Grimm, a U.S. Army colonel, and the couple made their home in Manila, where they worked to open doors for the Church across Asia.

President Hinckley continued, “She did all she could to teach the gospel to others; she pleaded that missionaries be sent. Her husband had legal work done and did many other things to make it possible for the missionaries to come. It would have been much easier for them to have simply gone along their way, making money and enjoying the fruits of it, but Sister Grimm was unceasing in her efforts and in her pleas.”

