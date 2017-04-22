Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Leaders of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided a $120,000 donation Thursday to expand the medical facilities at the South Valley Children’s Justice Center.

The center provides a warm, welcoming place for child victims of sexual assault to tell their stories to detectives and for their parents to learn about additional resources for their children and families.

Sister Joy D. Jones, general president of the Primary, and Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, the Young Women General President, presented the donation with Sister Carol F. McConkie, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency and Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society.

To read the full article on the Deseret News, click here.