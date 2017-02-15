Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

MormonNewsroom.org features stories from its international Newsroom websites to share what leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world are doing to better the communities in which they live.

Argentina: Church Apostle Offers Instruction to Latter-day Saints

Apostle Elder Gary E. Stevenson also met with Mormons in Argentina and Uruguay. He encouraged them to strengthen their faith in God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

He also met with the youth of the Church and told them they could communicate with God any time and any place.

Read more about his visit on the Argentina Mormon Newsroom website (Spanish).

Ghana: LDS Charities Provides Sight for Thousands

Two Idaho eye specialists worked with LDS Charities to educate up-and-coming eye surgeons to help a community hospital in Ghana.

Dr. Ken Turley and Dr. Kyle N. Klingler have provided technical training for six cataract surgeons, five optometrists and four surgical nurses. LDS Charities provided vital surgical equipment, improving the medical infrastructure of Sierra Leone.

The Ghana Mormon Newsroom website has more information on the benefits to residents.

Cambodia: Food Is Delivered to Help Relieve Suffering

Tons of food and supplies were donated to people in the outlying provinces of Kampong Thom and Svay Rieng, Cambodia. Those areas have suffered the hardship of drought and a ravaged rice production.

LDS Charities provided rice, noodles, oil and sauce to more than 1,200 families. His Excellency, Him Chhem, Senior Minister of Cults and Religion, said the government is grateful for the concern and love always given to the people of Cambodia by the Church.

Go to the Cambodia Mormon Newsroom website to read more about the donation.

Guatemala: Church Helps With Children’s Education Campaign

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages its members to seek learning not only in religious studies but also through secular education. Getting an “education is the key to opportunities,” according to a past Church leader, President Gordon B. Hinckley.

The Church helps people of all ages throughout the world achieve their educational goals. In Guatemala, the Mormon faith has participated in the “Cuadernos con corazón” (Notebooks with Heart) campaign with other organizations.

Go to the Guatemala Mormon Newsroom website (Spanish) to learn more.

Costa Rica: Latter-day Saint 8-Year-Old Girl Is an Entrepreneur

An eight-year-old Mormon girl in Costa Rica, under the guidance of her mother, has learned how to be an entrepreneur from the Church’s self-sufficiency principles. Luciana Chaves has always been taught the importance of work by her mother, Daniela.

Luciana’s creativity resulted in her trying many entrepreneurial ideas such making hair ties and Christmas cards, wrapping gifts and being a gift center for parents who want to hide their children’s Christmas gifts. One idea she has tried and really likes is making chocolates.

Read more about Luciana on the Costa Rica Mormon Newsroom website (Spanish).

Japan: Goodies Bring Christmas Joy to 2011 Tsunami Victims

Latter-day Saints assisted the community of Tohoku, Japan. They planted mustard fields and spread Christmas joy to the children. The Christmas giving project started after the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Members of the Osaka Sakai Stake (similar to a diocese) of the Church made 150 sets of school supplies including carrying bags, shoe sacks and lunch bags made from scratch and donated them to an elementary school in Oozuchi. They also packed 300 bags of chocolates, cookies and hard candies and donated them to preschools and kindergartens for Santa Claus to give to the children.

Read more what Mormon Helping Hands volunteers are doing to help on the Japan Mormon Newsroom website (Japanese).

Australia: Mormon Helping Hands Receives Community Environmental Award

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gosford, Australia, a community on the central coast of New South Wales, were honored recently for their work in removing debris and helping with rehabilitating the local environment at Shelley Beach.

The Church’s Mormon Helping Hands volunteers of the Gosford Stake (similar to a diocese) were responsible for the ongoing work cleaning the beach.

Go to the Australia Mormon Newsroom website to read a community leader’s comments about the Church’s efforts.