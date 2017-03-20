Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

MormonNewsroom.org features stories from its international Newsroom websites to share what leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world are doing to better the communities in which they live.

Nigeria: LDS Charities Helps Save 1.8 Million Children

LDS Charities, in partnership with the Pediatrics Association of Nigeria (PAN), has helped save more than 1.8 million babies in the past 10 years through the neonatal resuscitation project in Nigeria.

“If we save the lives of children, we brighten the hope of a better society,” said Kaduna State Deputy Governor, His Excellency Honorable Yusuf Barnabas Bala, at this year’s Pediatrics Association of Nigeria Conference held in Kaduna, Nigeria.

Ghana: Joint Fight Against Diabetes in Ghana

The Church’s humanitarian arm, LDS Charities, has joined with the Ghana Ministries of Health and Education and the Ghana National Diabetes Association to screen high school students for diabetes.

LDS Charities provided the supplies and screening equipment as 1,830 students were tested in a two-hour period at the school. The partnership has already screened 110,000 students in schools located in the central, greater Accra and eastern regions of Ghana.

Peru: Church Donates 26 Tons of Food

Nancy Lange Kuczynski, wife of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, president of Peru, announced the donation of 26 tons of nonperishable food from the Church for victims of torrential rains in the northern region of Piura.

The donation consisted of water, tuna, canary beans, evaporated milk, rice, noodles and oil, as well as plastic to cover ceilings against the rain.

Indonesia: Church Assists With Flood Victims

Victims of recent landslides and flooding total 2,200 people in more than 600 households in Bitung. LDS Charities and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been helping people recover from the natural disasters.

Though the flooding victims have received assistance, they are still in need of many items, including mattresses, blankets, food for children, clothing for adult men and women, hygiene kits (towels, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo), telon oil and milk.

Canada: Human Hug Chain Stretches Around Mosque

Approximately 400 Latter-day Saints and interfaith members linked hands and hugged the Ummah Mosque in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This action of support was sparked by the killing of worshippers at a synagogue in Quebec in January.

During the half-hour vigil, participants extended unity, love and protection to their Muslim neighbors, expressing support for the constitutional right to exercise freedom of religion in peace.

Philippines: LDS Charities Provides School Chairs for Over 700 Students

Mormon Helping Hands volunteers assembled more than 700 chairs for students in a Philippines elementary school. The chairs came from LDS Charities, the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The teacher in charge was grateful for the donation, and the Calatagan municipal mayor received a promise from the students that they would take good care of the chairs.

Honduras: Beaches Reclaim Their Beauty

A section of beaches in this South American country has been cleaned of litter and other items, leaving the beaches beautiful.

Latter-day Saints in their Mormon Helping Hands vests brought rakes, garbage bags and their enthusiasm and went to work.

