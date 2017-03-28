Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Note from Carolyn: The socks we refer to are the power health socks introduced to Meridian readers in THIS ARTICLE from January 23, 2017.

When the following note appeared with a repeat order for our socks, I knew I had a responsibility to learn more about Neuropathy and to share it with Meridian.

“I’m purchasing more of these socks for my husband. He has been a Type I diabetic for 45 years and experiences neuropathic pain in his feet. He hasn’t had any pain since he started using these sock liners.”

I called this lovely sister for a little more information, and she said:

“I think it was a special prompting by the Spirit to see the ads and I got them for my husband for a little Valentine’s Day present, with a hope and a prayer that they might help. He gets these terrible shooting pains in his feet and legs. He never, ever complains, but of course he suffers. He works in the Temple, and is on his feet a lot. What an incredible, unexpected blessing these socks are!”

Another Meridian reader called to place another order and told me, “I am wearing the socks to bed and sleeping so much better! I am also a diabetic and the neuropathy is worst at night, with terrible burning and tingling. The socks have really, really, really helped.”

I shared these conversations with another extremely happy sock user and Meridian reader, Kris Purcell in Las Vegas, who quickly replied that her son is a chiropractor with a specialty in Neuropathy. Dr. Joshua K. Purcell has even written a book on drug-free alternatives to coping with this painful, distressing condition. He’s excited to learn more about the socks and adding them to his toolbox. His book is ”Natural Neuropathy Solutions: Four Steps To Reversing Neuropathy Now” and is available at Amazon, and is reviewed below.

Links to his Las Vegas Clinic are at the end of this article.

Dr. Joshua K. Purcell, an LDS chiropractor in Las Vegas, Nevada personally knows a thing or two about the value of good chiropractor. As a young man just out of high school, he got a job pouring concrete.

“It was very hot and difficult. One day while pounding a stake in the ground, I felt a pop in my neck and my arm went numb. My boss sent me to a medical doctor. He looked at me for about two minutes, gave me a painkiller and said to go to physical therapy. I followed his instructions and the pain started getting worse. One day, a brother from my Ward called and encouraged me so see a Chiropractor. I didn’t even know what that was. I asked my Mom and she said she thought they worked on people hurt in car accidents.

I called and made an appointment. When I arrived, I was blown away! I saw all these people there, and the energy was very high. They told me stories about how they were getting their health back, off medication, sleeping better, able to enjoy life again, etc. I was amazed! And I thought of my sister!

She had been experiencing migraine headaches for a long time. She actually didn’t have much of a life with these terrible headaches. My Mom would take her to all these doctors, who would give her medicine. They’d come home from the appointments, she’d take the prescriptions, then go to bed in a dark room. A few weeks after starting with a Chiropractor, my sister started to feel better.

I was amazed, and although I thought I had wanted to be a medical doctor, after these personal experiences and a back injury a few years later with equally helpful results, I knew I wanted to be a Chiropractor. I wanted to help people like this!”

He quickly explains that with all due respect for medical doctors, the medical approach to health is “outside in” versus “inside out.” Meaning that medicine puts drugs and chemicals in the body trying to make a symptom or pain go away. Chiropractic care actually finds the problem and helps to remove it so the body can heal naturally.

Fast forward to the present. Dr. Purcell is now a practicing Chiropractor in North Las Vegas with a thriving business and has been in practice for over 15 year. He has treated many different cases. Three or four years ago, he became especially interested in neuropathy when he realized how prevalent this painful, difficult condition really is. Putting together four components, and addressing the absolute necessity of excellent nutrition for both prevention and healing, he has remarkable information and testimonials to prove that there is hope for those with neuropathy!

You can meet Dr. Purcell here on youtube!

You can see more of his educational videos by going to Youtube and putting in the search “Dr. Joshua K. Purcell.”

The Real Answer to Health – Avoid Diabetes, Sickness and Neuropathy in the First Place!

Dr. Purcell says: “People like to think that modern medicine is the answer to the health care crisis. But experts in the field of medicine realize that despite the use of advanced technology, there has been no decline in the health crisis. The real answer does not rely on the CURING of disease but in the PREVENTION of it. And one of the best ways to prevent disease is living a healthy lifestyle!”

1. Eat Well – Kick the “Standard American Diet” (Also known as SAD) and replace it with a diet filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and healthy fats. (In my visit with Dr. Purcell’s Mom, she told me what a huge impact following the Word of Wisdom plan as detailed here at Meridian by Jane Birch has made on their family.

2. Exercise Well – Exercising just 30 minutes three times per week will promote heart health, help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism, build strong bones and boost your immune system. Even that small amount!

3. Sleep Well – Most cell repairs happen during sleep. Most people need 7-8 hours of sleep each night in order to function at their best and for these repairs to take place.”

Throughout the book, Dr. Purcell stresses repeatedly that a healthy lifestyle, especially a diet loaded with fruits, veggies. And very little meat, sugar or processed foods is critical for both prevention AND healing.

What is Neuropathy?

Although I’ve known people with it — and well remember my own Mom’s terrible suffering after a bad bout of shingles — I’ve learned that neuropathy (sometimes called neuralgia) is a pain entirely different than a cut or wound. Basically, there are TWO types of Pain:

1. Nociceptive Pain

This is the type of pain that all people have had at some point. It is caused by actual, or potential, damage to tissues. For example, a cut, a burn, an injury, pressure or force from outside the body, or pressure from inside the body (for example, from a tumor) can all cause nociceptive pain. The reason we feel pain in these situations is because tiny nerve endings become activated or damaged by the injury, and this sends pain messages to the brain via nerves.

Nociceptive pain tends to be sharp or aching. It also tends to be eased well by traditional painkillers, over-the-counter or prescription, such as paracetamol, anti-inflammatory painkillers, codeine and morphine.

2. Neuropathic Pain

This type of pain is caused by a problem with one or more nerves themselves. The function of the nerve is affected in a way that sends pain messages to the brain. It is often described as burning, stabbing, shooting, aching or like an electric shock.

Neuropathic pain (called neuropathy or neuralgia) is caused when the nerves of your peripheral nervous system transmit messages between your central nervous system — your brain and spinal cord — and the rest of your body. Peripheral neuropathy, which is often simply referred to as “neuropathy,” is a condition that occurs when your peripheral nerves become damaged or disrupted.

Taking a prescription or an over-the-counter pain reliever does not really address neuropathy.

What You Need to Know about Peripheral Neuropathy

Dr. Purcell explains it this way: Neuropathy refers to pain that is cause by nerve damage. Peripheral refers to the peripheral nervous system, which is all of the nerves in your body that radiate out from your spinal cord. Peripheral neuropathy is typically presented as pain and tingling caused by nerve damage in the extremities.

What Causes Neuropathy?

1. Circulation problems, most often experienced by people with diabetes

2. Toxicity related by any sort of exposure to toxins, usually drugs for chemotherapy and statins

3. Trauma caused by events like car accidents, falls or athletic injuries

Is Healing Possible for Neuropathy? A Resounding YES!

“Medical doctors routinely tell their patients that nerves cannot regenerate themselves, but it’s simply not true!” Several treatments have been proven to stimulate the growth of the nerve endings and the blood vessels that nourish them. Getting to the root cause of the neuropathy and taking steps to reverse the damage is the only effective and long-lasting method of treatments,” says Dr. Purcell.

He then outlines the four-part treatment options that he has so successfully used:

1. Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT) LLLT uses low power lasers or infrared light-emitting diodes to promote nerve growth, reduce pain, improve immune response, accelerate healing of wounds and fractures, increase collagen and DNA production.

2. Vibration Therapy – Vibration therapy increases balance and mobility, bone density and range of motion. It also increases blood flow by 15 times. During vibration, patients sit or stand on a vibrating platform that causes their muscles to contract and increase circulation, as well as nerve stimulation.

3. ReBuilder System – Uses electrical stimulation of the muscles to improve blood flow and normalize deficits in nerve conduction velocity. The ReBuilder System is trusted by all four Cancer Treatment Centers of America locations to alleviate chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Most of their cancer patients who use the ReBuilder System have reduced or stopped taking their pain meds, as they report drastically reduced pain in their extremities after treatments.

4. Soft Tissue Therapy – Hand held soft tissue machines are used to massage the tissue surrounding the areas affected by peripheral neuropathy. Massage, pressure, stretching and trigger point techniques are used to promote the restoration of function, improved circulation and breaking down scar tissue.

Dr. Purcell’s book elaborates on these therapies and details important about specific information about plant-based nutrition for overall health and healing of the nerves. Fruits and veggies rich in vitamins and nutrients are the cornerstone! He briefly explains how free radicals (acquired from personal stress, the environment and a poor diet) operate and cause damage. Then he outlines the importance of fighting free radicals with Beta Carotene. Beta Carotenes are found in veggies with dark rich green, red and orange colors. Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, Vitamin D and folic acid, magnesium, calcium and iron are all important.

Our best sources for finding these life essentials are still the outside perimeters of the grocery store and in carefully selected supplements.

So where do the socks come in on all of this??

The socks are NEW, having just been introduced to the marketplace from a small company in Canada in the summer of 2016. (See them at www.Voxxlife.com/Meridian)

These are NOT the copper-infused socks that you may have seen on TV or Walmart, but are based on scientific principles of reflexology and clinically tested/proved to be beneficial for both pain and sports performance. Many Chiropractors are now recommending them because of their unique properties that activate sensors in the feet that communicate with the peripheral nervous system and brain. You, your doctor and health pros may want to read up on all of this in a small book HERE.

The information on neuropathy is on page 13.

Though it may seem far-fetched or even like magic, that putting on a pair of socks could provide near instant relief, there is much proof otherwise. They do not provide the actual HEALING of the nerves as described by Dr. Purcell, but instead allow the body to communicate with the brain differently for effective pain management. Personal results do vary, with some people experiencing great relief within minutes or hours, while others need days or 2-3 weeks. The company has wisely allowed a 30-day guarantee to test it all out, so there is no risk.

Wearing the socks may provide relief while the body is healing with other therapies, supplements, etc.

The “Human Performance Technology (HPT) is a patented secret, all “knitted” into the sock in a small 2 inch x 4 inch rectangle that fits snugly on the sole of the foot. This rectangle is positioned under the ball of the big toe and extends to the edge of the foot. The socks are extremely comfortable over-all and are inconspicuous in every way.

How The Socks Work

1. The Trigger: This HPT rectangle triggers a very precise bio-neuro-response in “receptors” located on the bottom of the feet. Although the wearer feels nothing more than nice support socks, there’s a lot going on!

2. The Sensors: The Sensory Division of the Peripheral Nervous System transmits information from the receptors to the brain stem and the Central Nervous System.

3. The Processors: The brain stem and central nervous system process, integrate and distribute the information and commands based on the messages from the receptors.

4. The Commanders: The peripheral nervous system carries commands from the central nervous system to both the somatic nervous system and the automatic nervous system. The somatic nervous system (SONS) controls skeletal muscle contractions. The automatic nervous system (ANS) provides automatic regulation of smooth muscle, cardiac muscle, glands and tissues.

5. The Receivers: Commands to the SONS and ANS have direct impact on balance, spatial orientation, respiratory control, motor control, heart rate regulation, skeletal muscle control, recovery time and posture.

6. The User: Experiences improvements in pain relief, balance, stability, power, stamina, reaction, posture and overall well-being.

This information is new and exciting. Combined with an excellent diet and the drug-free therapies that Dr. Purcell recommends, there is much hope for pain relief for those who suffer with neuropathy.

Learn more at Dr. Purcell’s website: http://chiropractornorthlasvegas.com/

His Book: “Natural Neuropathy Solutions: Four Steps to Reversing Neuropathy Now” is available at Amazon.

The Socks: Learn more at www.voxxLlife.com/Meridian and /or GettheSocks.com

for easy ordering and discount shipping, plus a free 1-week package of Meridian’s herbal detox.

Carolyn Allen is the Author of 60 Seconds to Weight Loss Success, One Minute Inspirations to Change Your Thinking, Your Weight and Your Life. She has been providing mental and spiritual approaches for weight loss success both online since 1999, having presented for Weight Watchers, First Class, Fairfax County Adult Education and other community groups while living in the Washington DC area. She and her husband, Bob, are the parents of five children and grandparents of twelve. They are now happy empty nesters in Jackson, Tennessee, close to Memphis, where they center their online business for an amazing herbal detox. CLICK HERE.