The Closing Speaker mobile app is a topical guide for quotes from LDS Church leaders. Jacob Barlow created the app to make preparing talks and lessons more convenient. The app comes pre-loaded with a great selection of LDS quotes compiled over decades.

With the app, you can:

Browse for quotes based on the topic you’re researching

Add quotes to your Favorites to access them easily

Search by author or topic with custom suggestions

Share your favorite quotes with other people and other apps (try Scripture Mastery to memorize!)

The idea for the app came to Jacob Barlow as a way to make use of his father’s decades of work compiling quotes for talks. His father intended to publish a book of his quotes, but that didn’t come to pass. Today, Barlow shares these quotes with the world in this free mobile app.

The Closing Speaker app is available for Android devices.