Cover image via LDS.org.

A new booklet from the Church can help missionaries deal with stress. The booklet Adjusting to Missionary Life is available online, in the Gospel Library mobile app, or in print from store.lds.org.

Challenges in adjusting to missionary life are real—especially in the first few weeks and months of a mission. This resource booklet provides insight and ideas to help missionaries deal with the stress that they or their companions may feel as missionaries.

For example, the booklet suggests that missionaries take things one step at a time, not set too many personal goals all at once, and not expect perfection.

It also has a self-assessment that guides the missionary to ideas specific to his or her situation.