The Church has added a new video and story to the MormonAndGay.lds.org website. It is the story of Becky and Scott Mackintosh and their gay son Sean. It is a touching story of a family who lives together and loves each other in spite of differences.

Watch the video “The Mackintosh’s Story: A Son Comes Out and a Family Loves:”

Becky and Scott Mackintosh loved their son as he has grown up, served a mission, come out as gay, and left the faith he was raised in. The entire family has learned to love in new, more inclusive ways.

When Sean Mackintosh first came out to his parents as gay, he decided to tell them in a private Facebook message so they would have time to process it and then talk about it calmly. At first, it was difficult for his parents to accept. His mother tried to give him lots of advice. Fortunately, it was in a loving way. And that made all the difference.

His father struggled to accept it, but his reaction was what Sean needed. “My dad gave me a big hug and said, ‘I love you.’ That meant the world to me… The first thing that came out of his mouth was what I needed to hear.”

His father concluded, “I feel that our Savior allows us to have things in our lives that are going to make us stronger. I can’t help but think that that’s what the Savior feels about Sean. I can’t help but feel that the Savior loves him deeply.”

A transcript of the video is also published in the Stories section of MormonandGay.lds.org.