Thanks to LDS Daily for bringing this video to our attention.

The voice that Hannah heard in her head, assuring her of her inadequacy and worthlessness may sound a little too familiar to the rest of us. She shares her story in a new video from Mormon Channel entitled “Surviving Suicide”.

A combination of bullying and negative self-talk led Hannah to believe the voice in her head that told her that, “nobody would care if you were alive or dead.” At 17, she attempted to take her own life and was miraculously spared.

This is about her journey back.